Cast Set for LAVENDER MEN At About Face Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



About Face Theatre has revealed the cast for the Midwest Premiere production of Lavender Men by Roger Q. Mason, directed by Lucky Stiff, running May 9 -June 8, 2024, at The Den Theatre.



The cast features Matt Martin as Abraham Lincoln, Shea Petersen as Abe’s law clerk Elmer Ellsworth, and Julian “joolz” Stroop as Taffeta, who conjures both of them for a what-if meeting in her own imaginative theatrical space.



Taffeta is a fat, multi-racial femme with a unique form of queer magic: she can conjure dead historical figures. In this energetic and surreal play, Taffeta invites audiences along as she summons none other than President Abraham Lincoln and his handsome young law clerk Elmer Ellsworth to her stage. Playing every other character in Abe and Elmer’s gay narrative, Taffeta uses this fantasia to confront issues of visibility, race, and LGBTQ+ inclusion. But is any of this historically accurate? Sit down, honey, that’s not what we’re here for. Lavender Men is an embrace to every queer, fat person of color who has been ignored, neglected, or erased for unapologetically being themselves.



“Lavender Men was born from my time living and studying in Chicago, almost 10 years ago,” says playwright Roger Q. Mason. “The city's vibrant embrace of LGBTQIA+ life liberated me personally and artistically, and I emerged a proud plus-sized, queer, POC playwright in the American Theatre. About Face Theatre is a leader, locally and nationally, in queer storytelling, and I am honored to partner with them to bring Lavender Men home to its birthplace—Chicago.”



“Roger’s play invites us to unleash our imaginations around queer desire and hidden histories," comments About Face Theatre Artistic Director Megan Carney. “As a company dedicated to brave and affirming storytelling that pushes back against oppression, we’re proud to present Lavender Men as a thrilling example of the power of art to resist, challenge, and delight.”



Lavender Men was first produced at Skyline Theatre in Los Angeles in 2022 with playwright Roger Q. Mason in the role of Taffeta. About Face Theatre introduced the play to audiences last season through our Re/Generation Studio workshop series, featuring playwright Roger Q. Mason and director Lucky Stiff. Audience reaction was so enthusiastic that About Face is now thrilled to present a full production of this new work in its 29th season.