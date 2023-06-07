Broadway In Detroit & The Maple Theater To Host Tony Awards Viewing Party

The American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Broadway In Detroit and The Maple Theater will host a Tony Awards Viewing Party this Sunday evening. The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Award, recognizes excellence in live Broadway theatre. 

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. with the award show starting at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the Tony Awards Viewing Party can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com, TheMapleTheater.com and in person at The Maple Theater on the day of.

 

The American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, in New York City from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. 

 

CBS and Pluto TV will present The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The celebration commences at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service (FAST). Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required). For more information on The 76th Annual Tony Awards visit tonyawards.com

 

Broadway In Detroit will be covering the awards LIVE from the Maple Theater with in-person giveaways for the in-person audience and online giveaways on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

 

 

Tickets for Broadway In Detroit's Tony Awards Viewing Party are $25 and can be purchased online at broadwayindetroit.com, themapletheater.com and in person at The Maple Theater on the day of. Viewing Party tickets include a light appetizer reception, unlimited soft drinks & popcorn throughout the evening, and every attendee will receive an autographed show poster from Broadway In Detroit's theatre archives.




