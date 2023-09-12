Broadway Grand Rapids Partners With Gilda's Club Grand Rapids For FUNNY GIRL

Broadway Grand Rapids will partner with Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids during the engagement Click Here September 19-24, 2023. Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is a free emotional health support community for those affected by cancer or grief. The organization was inspired by Gilda Radner, a Detroit-born comedian who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.

The sensational Broadway revival of Funny Girl is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage and includes classic songs, “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” Meghan Distel, President and CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids, said, - “It’s only fitting to partner with Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids during Funny Girl. Gilda Radner was another comic genius of the 20th century and Gilda's Club has had a profound impact on our community, providing vital support to individuals and families affected by cancer, truly embodying the spirit of resilience and laughter that both Gilda Radner and Fanny Brice represented.”

As part of the partnership, Broadway Grand Rapids will participate at the upcoming West Side Walk in support of Gilda's Club on September 16th. Walkers will be able to learn more about purchasing tickets for Funny Girl and have the opportunity to win a pair of tickets and merchandise for the performance on Tuesday, September 19th. During the engagement of Funny Girl at DeVos Performance Hall, patrons will be able to learn more about Gilda's Club in the lobby and participate in an interactive activity asking them to share the "Funny Girl" in their lives.