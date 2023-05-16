BLITHE SPIRIT Comes to the Circle Theatre

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, is bringing Blithe Spirit, a comedic farce, to the mainstage in 2023.

The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting "happy medium," one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles' current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, "passes over,'' joins Elvira, and the two "blithe spirits"haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.

Blithe Spirit, directed by Emily Diener, will be performed at the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College. The show runs June 1-3, 7-11 and 14-17, with June 11 being a matinee showing. Tickets are available for $30 - $34 at Click Here!

This season, Circle Theatre will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Blithe Spirit, Pippin, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. For more information on Circle Theatre's 2023 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit Click Here.