Avon Players Present FIRST DATE Next Month

The classic romantic comedy setup of two mismatched suitors navigating the minefield of relationships gets a fresh musical treatment as Avon Players presents Blind Date running May 26-June 10.

When blind date newbie Aaron (Adam Silorey) is set up with serial-dater Casey (Lori Smith), a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious exploration of modern relationships. The two seem to have nothing in common: he's uptight and relationship-minded, while she's artsy and free-spirited. But the two begin to feel they are not alone on this awkward outing as their insecurities, hopes, and past relationships come to vivid life, performed by their fellow diners. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives? With an eclectic contemporary pop rock score, First Date gleefully pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates and gives hope that all the mess just might lead to meaningful connection.

First Date had its Broadway debut on August 8, 2013 starring Zachary Levi (TV's Chuck, DC's Shazam! films) and Krystra Rodriguez (The Addams Family on Broadway, TV's Smash). The book by Austin Winsberg (creator of the musical television series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) follows the lead characters through their titular meeting. Their series of relatable missteps is punctuated with songs by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner in a range of styles that are rich with pop culture references. The songs are a source of humor but also, especially as the show goes on, moments of unexpected heart as well. According to director Ryan Moore "As with all great comedies, the promise of laughs brings audience members in, but all of the sublime silliness is built on resonant themes such as why people connect, why they don't, and why it's worth trying."

Moore was excited by the opportunity to direct a musical with such a small cast: "Of course, there are musicals that can only be presented with huge ensembles in order to achieve their full power, and I have a lot of love for many shows like those. But there is a special joy found in working with a small, extremely talented cast like the one we've assembled. Everyone gets many great featured moments and the work feels truly collaborative." Moore adds "We all bring our personal history when entering a new situation or relationship. First Date literalizes the emotional baggage we carry by having the ensemble become the voices in our leads' heads, which allows our actors to play a variety of characters and moods."



Tickets for all shows are $30. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on matinee tickets are available for seniors and students; call the box office for details. Additionally, group rates are available by calling the box office. "Like" Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. All major credit cards are accepted. All seats are reserved.