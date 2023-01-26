Alonzo King LINES Ballet Comes to the Wharton Center

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Alonzo King LINES Ballet takes its tour to Wharton Center to present Deep River for one night at Cobb Great Hall on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Alonzo King LINES Ballet! Gorgeous and impeccable technique, stunning dancers, and powerful visual works are what make Alonzo King LINES Ballet particularly special. Featuring rich themes built with a special commitment to cultural collaboration, Alonzo King creates works that enthrall audiences and draw on a diverse set of deeply rooted traditions. Beautiful and glorious on stage, this is a must-see performance.

Bending the lines between classical and contemporary ballet, Deep River is a stirring new work fused with Black spirituals, set to a score by jazz luminary and MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellow Jason Moran, and sung by Grammy-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer.

"As we look back on 40 years of work in the community, in ourselves, the programs, classes, and performances, both live and on film, we recognize that it is the same vision and belief that have carried us to this moment and will continue to carry this organization into the future," says Alonzo King. "The intention behind the work is to remind me, the artists, and the viewers that love is the ocean that we rose from, swim in, and will one day return to, and that love, if listened to and deeply cultured, can bring us to liberation."