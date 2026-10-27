A LANSING CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE to Premiere at Williamston Theatre

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Williamston Theatre kicks off the holidays with the World Premiere of A Lansing Christmas Adventure by Robert Hawlmark. Performances begin Thursday, November 19 and run through Sunday, December 27. Tickets are now on sale.

The beloved Christmas saga continues! A Lansing Christmas Adventure brings another original Hawlmark production to the Williamston Theatre stage, as the long-awaited sequel to A Very Williamston Christmas. On Christmas Eve, little Danny receives troubling information about Santa Claus — news that shakes his belief in the magic of the season entirely. Determined to uncover the truth, he embarks on a quest across familiar Lansing pit stops on a snowy night, encountering a cast of new friends along the way.

As the snowstorm intensifies and the clock ticks closer to Christmas morning, Danny's journey becomes something more: a search for hope, magic, and what it really means to believe.

A Lansing Christmas Adventure features Connor Allston (The One Good Things or 'Are Ya Patrick Swayze'), Jamie Elvey (Dial M for Murder), Patrick Loos (The 39 Steps, Dial M for Murder) and Emily Sutton-Smith (The 39 Steps, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help). Williamston Theatre's Artistic Director, Tony Caselli, (Bad Books, Every Brilliant Thing) is the Director.

The production team includes Scenic Design by Bartley H. Bauer (Bad Books, A Very Williamston Christmas), Lighting Design by Shannon T. Schweitzer (The 39 Steps, A Sherlock Carol), Costume Design by Karen Kangas-Preston (The One Good Thing or 'Are Ya Patrick Swayze?', A Sherlock Carol), Sound Design by Sonja Marquis (A Very Williamston Christmas 2024 & 2022), Prop Design and Scenic Dressing by Michelle Raymond (The One Good Thing or 'Are Ya Patrick Swayze?', The 39 Steps) and Projections and Media Design by Krista Pennington. The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (The One Good Thing or 'Are Ya Patrick Swayze?', A Sherlock Carol).

A Lansing Christmas Adventure runs for six weeks only – November 19 through December 27! The first four performances are Preview performances - Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00PM. The schedule for the remaining five weeks - Thursday at 2:00PM, Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:00PM and 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM.

The Official Opening Night for A Lansing Christmas Adventure is Friday, November 27 at 7:30pm. Conversation Sunday is Sunday, December 13, immediately following the 2:00PM performance. Visit our website for more information about Previews, Conversation Sunday and Holiday weekend schedules.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. For more information about the company and our 20th Season please visit our website at williamstontheatre.org or call (517) 655-SHOW (7469).

Williamston Theatre is a professional regional theater committed to enriching the lives of audiences through diverse storytelling experiences. Since its founding in 2004, the theatre has become a cultural cornerstone in Mid-Michigan and beyond, known for its intimate setting and professional standards. Committed to excellence and inclusion, Williamston Theatre is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association and is devoted to supporting artists while creating unforgettable live experiences for the community. Learn more at williamstontheatre.org

TOUR DATES

Thursday, Nov. 19 — 7:30PM — Pay-What-You-Wish Preview

Friday, Nov. 20 — 7:30PM — $23.00 Preview

Saturday, Nov. 21 — 2:00PM — $23.00 Preview

Sunday, Nov. 22 — 2:00PM — $23.00 Preview

Thursday, Nov. 26 — NO PERFORMANCE — Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 27 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Friday, Nov. 27 — 7:30PM — $46.00 — Opening Night/Press Night

Saturday, Nov. 28 — 2:00PM — $46.00 — Military Matinee

Saturday, Nov. 28 — 7:30PM — $46.00

Sunday, Nov. 29 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Thursday, Dec. 3 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Friday, Dec. 4 — 7:30PM — $46.00

Saturday, Dec. 5 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Saturday, Dec. 5 — 7:30PM — $46.00

Sunday, Dec. 6 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Thursday, Dec. 10 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Friday, Dec. 11 — 7:30PM — $46.00

Saturday, Dec. 12 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Saturday, Dec. 12 — 7:30PM — $46.00

Sunday, Dec. 13 — 2:00PM — $46.00 — Conversation Sunday

Thursday, Dec. 17 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Friday, Dec. 18 — 7:30PM — $46.00

Saturday, Dec. 19 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Saturday, Dec. 19 — 7:30PM — $46.00

Sunday, Dec. 20 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 7:30PM — $46.00

Thursday, Dec. 24 — NO PERFORMANCE — Christmas Eve

Friday, Dec. 25 — NO PERFORMANCE — Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 26 — 2:00PM — $46.00

Saturday, Dec. 26 — 7:30PM — $46.00

Sunday, Dec. 27 — 2:00PM — $46.00 — Closing Performance

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 01 Hrs 56 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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