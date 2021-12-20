YI Love Jewish To Present THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO JERRY

YI Love Jewish will present the next show in the YI Love Play Reading Series: "The Gospel According to Jerry" by Richard Krevolin and Irwin Kula. The reading will be presented by The Mandel Jewish Community Center (5221 Hood Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418) and is sponsored by the University of Miami's Miller Center and Feldenkreis Program for Contemporary Judaic Studies. The play's two characters are Jerry Silver who is a divorced rabbi in a Yankees ball cap searching to fill a personal void and Nia Thompson who is a reserved African American gospel choir director desperate to lose weight. Their lives intersect when Nia signs up for an overeaters' anonymous group that Jerry is leading.

A heartwarming relationship unfolds in this funny, poignant new play that takes a hard-hitting look at contemporary values, Jewish - African American relations, stereotypes, and spirituality. And in the end, Jerry and Nia discover that gospel music and classic Jewish melodies just might be the key to bridging the gap that exists between us all.

One of the playwrights, Irwin Kula, who is a rabbi says "Using Overeaters Anonymous as a setting was a good tool for me," Kula admits. "Food plays such a central role in Jewish culture; it made it easier to set up jokes to loosen up a serious subject." The play reading stars world-renowned actor and YI CEO Avi Hoffman and actress Lela Elam, a multiple award winner who has been seen on shows such as "Graceland" and TBS' "Wrecked."

The reading of the play will be directed by Tara Weidenfeller and filmed for later viewing by Mark Ahrens of Heritage Films. To RSVP to the free ticket at the Mandel JCC at 7 pm EST January 10, 2022, please click HERE.