World Premiere Musical DRACULA To Haunt Kelsey Theater March 24

BARCLAY Performing Arts presents the world premiere production of "Dracula - An Original Classical Metal Opera." This musical will be staged at the Kelsey Theater (700 Park Ave.) Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m. This concert production will be pre- sented with an open bar as part of BARCLAY Baseline.

Based on the Bram Stoker novel of the same name, this musical adaptation features a book, music, and lyrics by Michael "Mo" Font (they/them). As a composer, Font scored incidental music for productions of "Macbeth," "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Twelfth Night" at the Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida. Their play, "The Roaches," premiered at BARCLAY Performing Arts last August.

Font's adaptation of "Dracula" explores the queer history of the novel and Stoker. "While this 'Dracula' is traditional in its setting and characters, the motivations and plot drifts to expand on Bram Stoker's real fears of being a closeted human in the late 1800s."

"Dracula" will be staged by Christine Barclay with music direction by David Taustine. This show will feature a cast of up-and-coming South Florida actors including Chase Stante, Dawn Alvarez, Zoe Garnett, Larry Bressler, Tyler Fitch, Amanda Gomes, Briana Earhart, Rocco Cirillo, Mo Font, Melanie Juli, Jen Andrews and Ava Maciulewicz.

This production contains frank talk of sexual assault and death, along with imagery that may be potentially unsettling for certain audiences.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at barclayperformingarts.com or by calling (561) 344-5082.

BARCLAY Baseline is the adjunct department of BARCLAY Performing Arts that focuses on giving voice to new, original, and lesser-produced work mounted by emerging producers & di- rectors or those looking for creative ways to produce their passion projects. BARCLAY Base- line allows artists to explore their work in a variety of spaces, from the great outdoors to inti- mate black box spaces, to large-scale proscenium theaters.