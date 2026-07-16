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UNSCRIPTED to Launch as New Live Performance Series at Lake Worth Playhouse

The Stonzek Studio Theatre series will feature Billy Merritt, Kat Kenny, and Robin Freebird in its inaugural improv showcase.

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UNSCRIPTED to Launch as New Live Performance Series at Lake Worth Playhouse

The Lake Worth Playhouse is introducing a new way to experience live entertainment with the launch of Unscripted, a new live performance series at the Stonzek Studio Theatre that celebrates spontaneity, creativity, and the excitement of intimate live performance.

Hosted in the Playhouse's 60-seat black-box theatre, Unscripted brings together an ever-changing lineup of performers and performance styles, ensuring that no two events are ever the same. From improv comedy and storytelling to cabaret, stand-up, staged readings, and open-mic experiences, the series offers audiences an opportunity to discover something new with every performance.

Designed to showcase local and regional artists, Unscripted provides a creative home for emerging and established performers while inviting audiences into an intimate setting where every seat is close to the action.

'Unscripted is about connection, creativity, and discovering something new every time the lights come up. It's a place where artists can take risks, audiences become part of the experience, and no two nights are ever the same,' said Daniel Eilola, Artistic Director

Future Unscripted performances will continue to explore a variety of live performance styles, including:

  • Improv comedy
  • Storytelling
  • Cabaret performances
  • Stand-up comedy
  • Open mic nights
  • Staged readings of new works

The series opens on Saturday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m. with Unscripted: Improv Showcase & Jam, featuring Billy Merritt, Kat Kenny, Robin Freebird, Tracy Friedman, and Jess Wyant.

The series continues on Saturday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. with Unscripted: Storytelling Workshop, hosted by Laura Graham and Derrick Hatch.

With only 60 seats available for each performance, audiences can expect an immersive experience where performers and patrons share the same space, creating an atmosphere unlike any traditional theatre.

Performance Information

Unscripted
Select Performances Throughout the Season
Stonzek Studio Theatre
Lake Worth Playhouse
713 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Tickets: $20 (plus a $5 processing fee per order)

Tickets are available at www.lakeworthplayhouse.org or by calling (561) 586-6410.

About the Stonzek Studio Theatre

Located within the Lake Worth Playhouse, the Stonzek Studio Theater is an intimate performance venue dedicated to presenting innovative theatre, independent film, live music, and community events. Its flexible black-box setting provides a unique environment where artists and audiences connect through creative, up-close experiences.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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