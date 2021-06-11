Top Female Impersonators Return To The Stage For ICONS • THE ART OF CELEBRITY ILLUSION

Following its successful 2019 sold-out debut, "ICONS • The Art of Celebrity Illusion", will return to Mizner Park Cultural Center for one night, only, on Friday, August 27, at 8 p.m. "ICONS" boasts a cast of jaw-dropping celebrity illusionist female impersonators who bring famous classic stars to life with uncanny detail as produced and created by South Florida's drag impresario Nicole Halliwell (TLC's I am Jazz, America's Got Talent).

"We are ready to put on an amazing show with some of the region's leading entertainers for our loyal fans and newcomers," said Nicole Halliwell, producer of "ICONS" and well-known drag

illusionist. "Proceeds from show sales will provide valuable income to cast members displaced during the pandemic's shut down of entertainment venues across the country over the last year."

"ICONS" has proven to be an audience favorite with great reviews heralding its unforgettable nostalgia experience. Show-goers can sing along with meticulously recreated favorite classic stars and songs from Barbra Streisand, Cher, Bette Midler, Judy Garland, Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, Liza Minelli, and additional performances from stars including Etta James, Totie Fields, Ella Fitzgerald and more - all on one stage!

The dazzling production features South Florida homegrown talent and noteworthy performers including Joanna James as Barbra Streisand, Michael Dean as Cher, Champagne T. Bordeaux as Whitney Houston, Asheeria Pryce as Gladys Knight, Erika Norell as Liza Minelli, Nicole Halliwell as Bette Midler, and more.

Tickets are on sale, now, starting at $45 for general admission and $55 for "front row" VIP and can be purchased by visiting www.iconsdragshow.com or calling (844) 672-2849.