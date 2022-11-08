Tony Winner Levi Kreis Bring HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS To Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Pompano Beach Arts will welcome Tony Award winning singer-songwriter Levi Kreis, who will be bringing his popular Home for the Holidays concert to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

This performance, the second in the Bell'Arte Concert Series, produced and presented by "Generation" Venetian Arts Society (GENVAS) specifically for the Center, will be a unique and intimate evening of music and laughter with one of Broadway's most entertaining talents. The event is ticketed, and the $45 ticket price includes a post-concert champagne and dessert reception with the artist. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

"Levi Kreis is one of his generation's brightest stars on Broadway, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our city, "said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "He is well-known for his electrifying live performances, and this show is guaranteed to leave our audiences feeling elevated and full of the joyous spirit of the season."

During his holiday show, Kreis' stunning piano and vocal talents will infuse gospel, country, rockabilly, and jazz into a fresh and flawless collection of Christmas classics and holiday favorites. His mastery of storytelling and playful banter will have you in stitches while his ability to embody a song will bring you to tears. He will be joined by piano accompanist Jack Ciano, bass, percussion, and the GENVAS Ensemble Singers.

Praised by the Huffington Post for his "effortless comedic timing and dazzling piano chops," Kreis was a prodigy piano player, classical composer, and songwriter, and began touring regularly by age twelve. His live performances are renowned for their brimming energy and humor, but he is also a recording artist, and host of The Church of Kreis podcast. Beloved by Broadway fans for his Tony Award-winning performance originating the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Broadway's Million Dollar Quartet, Kreis has also starred in the Tony nominated revival of Violet, Smokey Joe's Café, Pump Boys & Dinettes, and the Broadway national tour of Rent. But theater roles are just a small part of his dynamic career trajectory, as this Tennessee native has also starred in films and written original music for film and television shows including The Vampire Diaries and Sons of Anarchy.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach.

Founded in 2010, Generation Venetian Arts Society concept is modeled after the popular salons that flourished all over Europe, especially France in the 17th and 18th centuries. These salons, usually in private residences of the wealthy, were events where artists and arts-enthusiasts could meet to enjoy visual, performing, and literary arts, as well as philosophy, science, and politics. They often showcased the great minds, artists, and performers of the day such as Voltaire, Mozart, Monet, Paganini, Picasso, Chopin, Heifetz, and Hemingway. Today their 21st century salons showcase world class artistic talent in all fine art disciplines and genres. They hold a variety of monthly salons in art galleries, historical venues, artists 'studios, museums, and spectacular private estates.

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.