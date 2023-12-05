Tom Dugan's TEVYE IN NEW YORK Will Make its East Coast Premiere at The Delray Beach Playhouse

Tom Dugan, playwright/creator of Tell Him It's Jackie, and the multiple award-winning play Weisenthal, will bring his newest play, Tevye in New York! to the Delray Beach Playhouse. The solo performance, starring Dugan himself, will run from December 21st through January 7th.

This production will be the East Coast premiere of Tevye in New York! Its only other outing was at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills in 2021,

Based on Sholom Aleichem's beloved characters immortalized in Fiddler on the Roof, Tevye In New York! picks up where the original stories left off – following Tevye as he fights for his piece of the American Dream in the crowded streets of Manhattan's lower East Side in 1914. Tevye and his daughters have made their way across the Atlantic Ocean, through Ellis Island, past “the big green lady”, and into the gritty melting pot of New York. Tevye's humor and his unique relationship with his god help him through a myriad of challenges – including ‘high tech' advances such as automobiles, electricity and the most curious contraption of all, the telephone!

Tom Dugan has had a long relationship with Tevye, having played the part in the Rahway High School (NJ) 1978 production of Fiddler on the Roof. Like so many young people, it was while performing Tevye that Tom caught the acting bug that set him on his lifelong path in Theatre. A few years ago, wanting to revisit this wonderful character, he reached out to The Shalom Aleichem Family Foundation (Some of whom had seen his play Wiesenthal Off-Broadway) and was granted their blessing to write and perform Tevye In New York!

Tevye in New York! will run from December 21st through January 7th at the Delray Beach Playhouse. Tickets are $44 each ($54 with lunch) and can be purchased online at Click Here or by phone at 561-272-1281. The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street in Delray Beach (33444}.