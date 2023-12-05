Tom Dugan's TEVYE IN NEW YORK Will Make its East Coast Premiere at The Delray Beach Playhouse

Performances run December 21 – January 7.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and Leann Rimes Headline 2024 Kravis Center Gala Photo 2 David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and Leann Rimes Headline 2024 Kravis Center Gala
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; THE PLAY THAT GO Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!
Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Tom Dugan's TEVYE IN NEW YORK Will Make its East Coast Premiere at The Delray Beach Playhouse

Tom Dugan's TEVYE IN NEW YORK Will Make its East Coast Premiere at The Delray Beach Playhouse

Tom Dugan, playwright/creator of Tell Him It's Jackie, and the multiple award-winning play Weisenthal, will bring his newest play, Tevye in New York! to the Delray Beach Playhouse. The solo performance, starring Dugan himself, will run from December 21st through January 7th.

This production will be the East Coast premiere of Tevye in New York!  Its only other outing was at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills in 2021,

Based on Sholom Aleichem's beloved characters immortalized in Fiddler on the Roof, Tevye In New York! picks up where the original stories left off – following Tevye as he fights for his piece of the American Dream in the crowded streets of Manhattan's lower East Side in 1914. Tevye and his daughters have made their way across the Atlantic Ocean, through Ellis Island, past “the big green lady”, and into the gritty melting pot of New York. Tevye's humor and his unique relationship with his god help him through a myriad of challenges – including ‘high tech' advances such as automobiles, electricity and the most curious contraption of all, the telephone!

Tom Dugan has had a long relationship with Tevye, having played the part in the Rahway High School (NJ) 1978 production of Fiddler on the Roof.  Like so many young people, it was while performing Tevye that Tom caught the acting bug that set him on his lifelong path in Theatre. A few years ago, wanting to revisit this wonderful character, he reached out to The Shalom Aleichem Family Foundation (Some of whom had seen his play Wiesenthal Off-Broadway) and was granted their blessing to write and perform Tevye In New York! 

Tevye in New York! will run from December 21st through January 7th at the Delray Beach Playhouse.  Tickets are $44 each ($54 with lunch) and can be purchased online at Click Here  or by phone at 561-272-1281.  The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street in Delray Beach (33444}.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Florida Grand Opera Trains Miss Florida for Miss America Talent Competition Photo
Florida Grand Opera Trains Miss Florida for Miss America Talent Competition

Florida Grand Opera Interim General Director Maria Todaro has announced that FGO will support Miss Florida, Juliette Valle, with special training for her Miss America Competition talent segment. Ms. Valle, an aspiring operatic soprano, plans to compete with “Sempre libera” from Verdi’s La traviata, which also happens to be the opening opera in FGO's current season.

2
Public Programming For GIMME SHELTER Opens At Historic Hampton House Photo
Public Programming For GIMME SHELTER Opens At Historic Hampton House

Today the Historic Hampton House announces free public programming for its inaugural exhibition, Gimme Shelter, featuring over 25 artists including Derrick Adams, Nick Cave, Charles Gaines, Howardena Pindell, Carrie Mae Weems, and more.

3
Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present ILANA GLAZER LIVE in March Photo
Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present ILANA GLAZER LIVE in March

ILANA GLAZER LIVE at Coral Springs Center for the Arts on March 7. Don't miss the hilarious performance by the well-known comedian and creator. Pre-sale starts Wednesday, public sale on Friday.

4
Gavin Jordan Unveils Hoping for Todays Tomorrow Masterpiece Series at Spectrum Miami Art F Photo
Gavin Jordan Unveils 'Hoping for Today's Tomorrow' Masterpiece Series at Spectrum Miami Art Fair

Renowned Jamaican artist Gavin Jordan unveils 'Hoping for Today's Tomorrow' at Spectrum Art Fair. Discover the captivating works of this talented artist at Marie Fine Art Gallery.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
To Kill a Mockingbird in Miami Metro To Kill a Mockingbird
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (1/02-1/07)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Miami Metro SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
A Christmas Chaos in Miami Metro A Christmas Chaos
Shoestring Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Moon Over Buffalo in Miami Metro Moon Over Buffalo
Wold Performing Arts Center (12/06-12/09)
She Loves Me in Miami Metro She Loves Me
The Delray Beach Playhouse (11/24-12/10)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (4/06-4/27)
Barefoot in the Park in Miami Metro Barefoot in the Park
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (1/19-1/28)
Hello, Dolly! in Miami Metro Hello, Dolly!
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/21)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/13-2/24)
FST Improv Presents: Resolution Rewind in Miami Metro FST Improv Presents: Resolution Rewind
BOWNE'S LAB (12/30-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You