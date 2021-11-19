Tickets to Go On Sale This Saturday for MY FAIR LADY, ANASTASIA & More at Kravis Center

Broadway is back in West Palm Beach with the 2021/2022 Kravis On Broadway season. Individual tickets to CATS, ANASTASIA, MY FAIR LADY, and AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN go on sale to the general public tomorrow (Saturday, November 20) at 10 am - online through the Kravis Center's website at kravis.org/broadway; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471



February 8-13, 2022

CATS

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

March 9-13, 2022

ANASTASIA

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to the Kravis Center at last! From the Tony Award winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.

Sponsored by

Mr. George T. Elmore and Ms. Marti LaTour

Mr. and Mrs. George W. Weaver



April 19-24, 2022



MY FAIR LADY

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (The New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1). Boasting such classic songs as I Could Have Danced All Night, The Rain in Spain, Wouldn't It Be Loverly and On the Street Where You Live, MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

Sponsored by

Alex and Renate Dreyfoos

Martin and Toni Sosnoff

May 3-8, 2022

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN

Based on the Oscar-winning film, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is the timeless love story that celebrates triumph over adversity. The new musical features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning #1 hit "Up Where We Belong"(Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes),and your favorite 80's hits including: "Higher Love"(Steve Winwood), "Owner of a Lonely Heart" (Yes), "Love is a Battlefield" and "Invincible" (Pat Benatar), "Lost In Your Eyes" (Debbie Gibson), "Right Here Waiting" (Richard Marx), "Venus" (Bananarama), "I Can't Hold Back" (Survivor), "Never Surrender" (Corey Hart), "Do The Walls Come Down" (Carly Simon), "Fly By Night" (Rush), "Hold On to Your Dream (Rick Springfield), "Overkill" (Men at Work), "Renegade" (Styx), and more.

Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navy's Officer Training School; but his arrogance is out of step. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zack's career and future, but can he endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley? On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. When tragedy befalls a fellow candidate, Zack learns the importance of friendship and honor, finds the courage to be his best self and wins the heart of the woman he loves. A sweeping romance that lifts you up where you belong.



How to Purchase Tickets for These Shows:



