The Wick Theatre Presents MILK AND HONEY Starring Avi Hoffman

The Wick Theatre's Season Nine opener is five-time Tony Award-nominated Milk and Honey, a sweet and inspirational musical full of romance and comedy. The Wick's lively version stars New York Drama Desk Award-nominated actor and producer Avi Hoffman, who is renowned for his acclaimed performances that celebrate his Jewish heritage.

Milk and Honey runs October 13 to November 6, 2022, with evening shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and matinees at 2 pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Tickets are $79-$99 and are available at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.

"We are so excited to be able to bring this inspiring and uplifting story to our stage as our opener for this season," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "We've all had some rough times over the past few years, so this year we celebrate, with joy, laughter, and beautiful music! We've found the most talented and captivating actors, singers, and dancers to bring this exhilarating story to life."

Featuring the first Broadway score written by Jerry Herman, who went on to pen Hello, Dolly! and Mame, and a book written by Don Appell, Milk and Honey tells the story of a group of American widows who travel to Israel with hopes of finding new love. Set against the backdrop of the country's struggle for recognition as an independent nation, this production is bursting with hope and humor.

Herman's delightful score includes "Shalom," "There's No Reason in the World" and the buoyant title song. In this tale of the universal quest for love and connection, an American tourist named Ruth meets retired Baltimore builder Phil. They are immediately attracted to each other, but Phil, who has long been separated from his wife, is still married. The two must work their way through their circumstances and investigate their hearts to find the right answers against the thrilling backdrop of a newly born nation.

The Wick is proud to welcome back Avi Hoffman, who sold out the theatre with his summer event, Yiddish Tangos. Hoffman, who specializes in Jewish culture and Yiddish theater, will be starring as Phil. His long-running Too Jewish trilogy has been seen by millions on PBS and in venues around the world. He has produced and presented shows throughout North America, Europe, and Israel.

Milk and Honey also stars Avi Hoffman's real-life wife, acclaimed actress Laura Turnbull who will portray Ruth. Irene Adjan stars as Clara, and the five American widows are played by an extraordinary group of well-known actresses including Colleen Pagano, Denise DeMars, Heather Simsay, Elizabeth Dimon, and Patti Gardner. The Wick is proud to welcome Peter Loewy as the show's director, Phil Hinton as the musical director, and joining this esteemed team is NYC-based choreographer, Oren Korenblum, who was born and raised in Israel.