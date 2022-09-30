Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Wick Theatre Presents MILK AND HONEY Starring Avi Hoffman

Milk and Honey runs October 13 to November 6, 2022.

Register for Miami Metro News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

The Wick Theatre Presents MILK AND HONEY Starring Avi Hoffman

The Wick Theatre's Season Nine opener is five-time Tony Award-nominated Milk and Honey, a sweet and inspirational musical full of romance and comedy. The Wick's lively version stars New York Drama Desk Award-nominated actor and producer Avi Hoffman, who is renowned for his acclaimed performances that celebrate his Jewish heritage.

Milk and Honey runs October 13 to November 6, 2022, with evening shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and matinees at 2 pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Tickets are $79-$99 and are available at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.

"We are so excited to be able to bring this inspiring and uplifting story to our stage as our opener for this season," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "We've all had some rough times over the past few years, so this year we celebrate, with joy, laughter, and beautiful music! We've found the most talented and captivating actors, singers, and dancers to bring this exhilarating story to life."

Featuring the first Broadway score written by Jerry Herman, who went on to pen Hello, Dolly! and Mame, and a book written by Don Appell, Milk and Honey tells the story of a group of American widows who travel to Israel with hopes of finding new love. Set against the backdrop of the country's struggle for recognition as an independent nation, this production is bursting with hope and humor.

Herman's delightful score includes "Shalom," "There's No Reason in the World" and the buoyant title song. In this tale of the universal quest for love and connection, an American tourist named Ruth meets retired Baltimore builder Phil. They are immediately attracted to each other, but Phil, who has long been separated from his wife, is still married. The two must work their way through their circumstances and investigate their hearts to find the right answers against the thrilling backdrop of a newly born nation.

The Wick is proud to welcome back Avi Hoffman, who sold out the theatre with his summer event, Yiddish Tangos. Hoffman, who specializes in Jewish culture and Yiddish theater, will be starring as Phil. His long-running Too Jewish trilogy has been seen by millions on PBS and in venues around the world. He has produced and presented shows throughout North America, Europe, and Israel.

Milk and Honey also stars Avi Hoffman's real-life wife, acclaimed actress Laura Turnbull who will portray Ruth. Irene Adjan stars as Clara, and the five American widows are played by an extraordinary group of well-known actresses including Colleen Pagano, Denise DeMars, Heather Simsay, Elizabeth Dimon, and Patti Gardner. The Wick is proud to welcome Peter Loewy as the show's director, Phil Hinton as the musical director, and joining this esteemed team is NYC-based choreographer, Oren Korenblum, who was born and raised in Israel.


TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


The Wick Theatre Presents MILK AND HONEY Starring Avi HoffmanThe Wick Theatre Presents MILK AND HONEY Starring Avi Hoffman
September 30, 2022

The Wick Theatre's Season Nine opener is five-time Tony Award-nominated Milk and Honey, a sweet and inspirational musical full of romance and comedy. The Wick's lively version stars New York Drama Desk Award-nominated actor and producer Avi Hoffman, who is renowned for his acclaimed performances that celebrate his Jewish heritage.
2-Time GRAMMY Nominated Vocalist Catherine Russell to Perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center This Weekend2-Time GRAMMY Nominated Vocalist Catherine Russell to Perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center This Weekend
September 29, 2022

Catherine Russell has a full schedule of performances slated throughout the East Coast and in Europe to finish off the year. Among them include her annual four-night residency at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center from September 29 through October 2, with two shows nightly.
Island City Stage Postpones September 28 Behind The Red Curtain Public ForumIsland City Stage Postpones September 28 Behind The Red Curtain Public Forum
September 27, 2022

Island City Stage has postponed its September 28 Behind the Red Curtain program “Secrets of a Beauty Queen: No Tea, No Shade,” an entertaining, insightful and sometimes outrageous peek into the world of drag beauty pageants.
Silver Palm Award Honorees AnnouncedSilver Palm Award Honorees Announced
September 27, 2022

The Silver Palm Awards will be returning to The Addison of Boca Raton on October 17, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., when the recipients of this year's awards will be honored. The Silver Palms Awards were established in 2008, conceived to celebrate the work of theater artists who live in South Florida.
Moss Center Opens New Season, Celebrates Name Change with Eighth Annual Backyard BashMoss Center Opens New Season, Celebrates Name Change with Eighth Annual Backyard Bash
September 27, 2022

Knowing that life is better in flip flops, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) is hosting a beach-themed Backyard Bash on Saturday, October 22, 2022, as the official kickoff to their 2022-2023 season.