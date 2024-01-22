The Southeastern Premiere Of PIED À TERRE Opens February 9 At The Willow Theatre

Pied À Terre, a drama by John S. Anastasi, will have its southeastern premiere at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park in February. The production, to be directed by Peter J. Loewy, will open on February 9th and run through February 18th.



In this thought-provoking and ultimately moving piece of theatre, Julia, a successful television journalist discovers a Manhattan apartment owned by her attorney husband, Jack, that she was unaware existed. Her exploration of this newly discovered ‘pied à terre' is interrupted by the sudden appearance of Katie, a beautiful young woman who seems to know Jack a little too well. At first glance these two women appear to have no connection save Julia's husband. But as they circle around one another, revealing the secrets and burdens each of them has been carrying, they learn they have more in common than either could have thought possible.

“The initial idea of the story started one way, very simply,” playwright John Anastasi explained recently. “A married man picks up a young girl… But then all sorts of plot complications started presenting themselves to me and as I wrote, I discovered in these threads and ideas the theme of grieving, loss, survivors' guilt, and the passions of the soul that come into conflict with the obligations of the mind and the needs of the heart.”



Pied À Terre, which has had successful runs Off-Broadway as well as in multiple cities in the US, in Ireland, and China, will be directed by Peter J. Loewy and will star Seth Trucks as Jack, Christy Antonio as Julia, and Anna Joy Lehman as Katie.



Pied À Terre will run from February 9 - 19 at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. Tickets are $25; group rates (6 or more tickets purchased in one transaction) are $18. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by phone at 561-347-3948. The Willow Theatre is located at 300 South Military Trail, in Boca Raton's Sugar Sand Park (33486).