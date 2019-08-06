The South Florida Theatre League Announces the 2019 Remy Awards

The South Florida Theatre League is announcing the return of the Remy Awards in 2019. The Remy Awards, named in honor of Remberto Cabrera, the former Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs' Senior Cultural Administrator and Chief of Cultural Development, are given to the unsung heroes who provide outstanding service behind the scenes of the South Florida Theatre League Community.

For 2019, the Awards will be presented as part of an evening fundraiser for the South Florida Theatre League at ArtServe in Fort Lauderdale. The evening will begin with a reception, where industry members and audience members can mingle and enjoy light refreshments and partake in a silent auction. The evening will progress with integrated performances and awards presentations. The performers will be selected by winners of the awards, to further honor their contributions.



The 2019 Remy Awards will conclude Summer Theatre Fest on August 26, 2019 at 7:30 PM at ArtServe in Fort Lauderdale.



The Remy Awards have been a part of the South Florida Theatre League since its first year (1994) - with the Service Award dedicated to those who have provided outstanding service to the League and the Pioneer Award dedicated to those who have changed the landscape of South Florida Theatre. In 2014 the Board of the League made the decision to increase the number of categories to honor the breadth of those in our community whose contributions are often overlooked.



Tickets for the 2019 Remy Awards event are $10 and are available here: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1016024



ArtServe is located at 1350 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.

The South Florida Theatre League is an alliance of theatrical organizations and professionals dedicated to nurturing, promoting, and advocating for the growth and prestige of the South Florida theatre industry. For more information about the South Florida Theatre League visit http://southfloridatheatre.org/ .

For more information about the South Florida Theatre League and/or the Remy Awards, please contact Andie Arthur at andie@southfloridatheatre.com or 954-557-0778

This Year's Remy Award Recipients Are:



The Pioneer Award: Ed and Mimi Schultz



The Pioneer Award is bestowed upon individuals who have, over the years, taken the lead and contributed substantially to the health, growth and development of the South Florida theatre community.

The Service Award: R. Kent Chambers-Wilson



The Service Award is given to either individuals or organizations in recognition of their invaluable and outstanding contributions made through time, talent, service, and expertise by taking the initiative and actively participating and contributing to the growth and development of the South Florida Theatre League.



The Jay Harris Arts Leadership Award - Harvey Burstein



Named in memory of one of South Florida's most dedicated arts patrons, the Jay Harris Arts Leadership Award honors those who have made a substantial contribution to the theatrical community in the ways that Jay Harris did - through leadership, on-going volunteerism, and financial support.



Civic Arts Leadership Award - ArtBurst Miami

Outstanding Behind the Scenes Contribution - James Danford



Outstanding Contribution to Children's Theatre - The Members of the Miami Children's Museum Theater Troupe



Led by Bree-Anna Obst



Diana Garle

Robert Fritz

Peter Kisiluk

Travon Pierre

Seth Trucks

Krystal Millie Valdes







