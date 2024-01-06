The Museum of Discovery and Science's to Host Ocean Themed January Events

Dive into the new year by unlocking the mysteries of our blue planet at the Museum of Discovery and Science's (MODS) ocean-themed activities in January! From weekend “shell”-ebrations to the debut of Blue Whales: Return of the Giants in stunning IMAX 3D to the opening of the new traveling exhibit Voyage to the Deep, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, explorers of all ages can dive into STEM-themed activities to engage and foster an appreciation for marine life and its conservation.

“MODS is diving right into the new year with a full schedule of STEM-based adventures that explore infinite ocean secrets,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “With both an IMAX and an aquatic-themed exhibit debut, plus a variety of intriguing activities that draw from the both the fantastic and the factual, we hope guests of all ages will be inspired to learn more about the origins of marine life on our planet and how to protect it for the future.”

“Shell”-ebrate and make a splash during Oceans Weekends each Saturday and Sunday in January! Explorers can challenge their creativity by designing coast-protecting structures using LEGO bricks and crafting their very own marine creatures with upcycled materials. Plus, get ready to explore the abyss as you build your very own submarine! Visit MODS resident fish, lobsters and other ocean-dwellers in the Florida EcoScapes exhibit and explore careers in marine biology, oceanography and more! Just for early learners (ages 0-6): Observe different marine life, dig for shells, create recycled masterpieces and experience the never-ending motion of the ocean.

On January 26, Blue Whales: Return of the Giants debuts at The AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater. The film introduces audiences to the endangered species, which is not widely understood despite its status as the largest animal to have ever existed. Through two scientific expeditions, the film shows stunning footage of blue whale feeding habits, long-distance communication and mother-calf relationships. One expedition focuses on the search for a missing blue whale population off the coast of the Seychelles Islands in the Indian Ocean while the other expedition joins marine biologist Diane Gendron, also known as the “Blue Whale Whisperer,” in the Gulf of California to observe whale families. Narrated by award-winning actor Andy Serkis, scored by Academy Award-winner Steven Price and presented in 3D, Blue Whales will immerse audiences in the ocean alongside the massive blue whales and other species such as dolphins, sperm whales, sea lions and orcas. The documentary also features research from local marine biologist Jeremy Kiszka, professor of biology at Florida International University. Dr. Kiszka studies the ecology and behavior of cetaceans (whales and dolphins) in tropical marine ecosystems around the globe, particularly in the Caribbean, along the coasts of Florida and in the Indian Ocean. The first giant-screen film on the subject, Blue Whales, was produced by Oceanic Films in collaboration with Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Tangled Bank Studios and SK Films and funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). MODS is one of only a few Florida theaters with screens large enough to display life-sized blue whales.

For a deeper dive into both reality and fantasy, guests can view the IMAX films Secrets of the Sea, Legend of the Enchanted Reef, Arctic: Our Frozen Planet, Ocean Odyssey, Deep Sea and even Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom in larger-than-life 3D! For IMAX documentary schedule, please visit mods.org/showtimes.

The wave of excitement at MODS continues with Voyage to the Deep, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, a new traveling exhibit also debuting on January 26. “Seas” the day and embark on the legendary Nautilus submarine with Captain Nemo for an interactive journey of underwater exploration! Discover Jules Verne's mythical world of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by diving into the Cabinet of Curiosities, where you'll come face-to-face with the most bizarre and awe-inspiring marine specimens imaginable! Then, channel your inner explorer and tinker with the groundbreaking gadgets and gizmos that made Admiral Peary and Matthew Henson Arctic legends during the early 1900s. Assemble your crew, gather your sea legs and join us for a once-in-a-lifetime, oceanic odyssey that'll make your wildest nautical dreams come true! The Voyage to the Deep exhibition was created and developed by the Australian National Maritime Museum, an Australian Government entity. Flying Fish manages the exhibit tour.

Gear up for an evening of excitement at Kids Adventures After Dark: LEGO Night at MODS on January 26 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Unleash the creativity within curious minds (ages 6 to 12) as they transform into scientists, building a volcano using LEGO bricks. Watch in awe as the magic unfolds with a burst of colors during the eruption! But the adventure doesn't end there—take a ride on the Mars Rover simulator, enjoy Chill Cinema with an IMAX documentary film and savor the taste of adventure with pizza. The cost is $35 for members, $40 for non-members, and there's a sibling discount of $5 off. To register, visit mods.org/kidsadventures. And the fun doesn't stop there! Families can continue their creative journey by building their own LEGO land and sea creations during LEGO Weekend on January 27 & 28. It's a weekend filled with endless possibilities, exploration and hands-on learning through play!

For additional opportunities to explore the ways and means of water, MODS will offer Camp STEAMology: Climate Action Heroes on January 15 for children ages 5 – 10. Campers will learn about the process of ensuring safe drinking water for all. Presented by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Camp STEAMology admission is $60 per child for MODS members and $70 per child for non-members. For a multi-child discount, save $10 off the total by using code “10off” at check out. Registration is required at mods.org/camp.

For more information about MODS' January programs and special events, visit mods.org.

About the Museum of Discovery and Science:

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ visitors annually in the 150,000 sq. ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades (only 3% of science museums are accredited for excellence and leadership in the field). In the past year, MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward's Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 15 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.

The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

Like us or follow us on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/modsftl

Twitter: twitter.com/modsftl

Instagram: instagram.com/modsftl