The Marcia P. Hoffman School Of The Arts At Ruth Eckerd Hall Launches New Program Celebrating Local Artists: Artmaker 2026

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall has announced a new arts education and community engagement initiative titled Artmaker 2026. The inaugural artist selected is award-winning St. Petersburg muralist, Derek Donnelly. This new program aims to uplift and celebrate artists within the local community.

Artmaker 2026 will honor the work and creative process of a local visual artist, in addition to showcasing the artist themselves. Each season, an artist will be selected and offered unique opportunities to showcase their work. The artist will receive a year-long exhibit in Ruth Eckerd Hall’s onsite galleries documenting the artist, their work, and their creative process. Additionally, their artwork will be featured on Ruth Eckerd Hall’s annual holiday ornament, an original commissioned piece will be used on Ruth Eckerd Hall’s annual membership items, and the artist’s work will be recognized at Ruth Eckerd Hall’s annual benefit.

“We are thrilled to announce this new initiative and look forward to celebrating Derek and the impact his work continues to have on our community. He embodies our shared mission to change lives through the arts, and he is truly the ideal inaugural Artmaker 2026,” said Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts Vice President & Chief Education and Community Engagement Officer Sharon Reid-Kane, Ed.D.

The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts announced today that the first-ever Artmaker for the 2025-2026 season will be local mural artist Derek Donnelly. Donnelly, known as Saint Paint Arts, is a native of St. Pete whose work has helped shape the visual landscape of Tampa Bay through vibrant, large-scale murals that stretch from private homes to public institutions. His work transforms walls into stories—blending color, history, and a strong sense of place across neighborhoods, businesses, and cultural corridors.

From coastal resorts to college campuses, city buildings to small businesses, Donnelly’s art is woven throughout the region. His clients have included Hilton Hotels, the Tampa Bay Rays, AARP, St. Petersburg College, MLB, Fender Guitars, as well as numerous government entities, nonprofits and local municipalities. Each project reflects a connection to Florida’s natural beauty, local heritage, and evolving communities.

“I’m honored and grateful to be named Artmaker 2026 for the legendary Ruth Eckerd Hall. As a kid, I’d tag along while my dad bartended, learning the music of the place—the hush before the first note, the lobby’s bright hum after the last bow. To bring my work back to a hall that helped raise me is a full-circle joy. I can’t wait to add new color to its story and share it with this community,” said Donnelly.

In addition to his personal connection to Ruth Eckerd Hall, Donnelly’s work closely aligns with the organization’s mission to change lives through the performing arts. Donnelly’s extensive portfolio includes portraits of trailblazing artists such as Prince, Kurt Cobain and Tupac Shakur, further showcasing how musicians can inspire and change the world through their work.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More