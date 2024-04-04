The Grace Kelly Quartet and Joy Party Jamboree Come to Broward Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A night of jazz is coming to The Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Amaturo Theater in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The incomparable Grace Kelly Quartet prepares for a performance as part of the Gold Coast Jazz Society 2023-2024 Series.

Renowned as a musical prodigy, singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer and band leader, Grace Kelly brings us saxophone-style that embodies jazz virtuosity, and has been captivating global audiences with fourteen critically-acclaimed albums. She held performances on prestigious stages such as the iconic Hollywood Bowl and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" both, before her mid twenties.

She has since then played over one thousand shows as bandleader in thirty-five countries at venues like the Kennedy Center and Moscow Symphony Hall and for the Montreal, Newport, and Montreux international jazz festivals.

In a recent interview with "Under the Radar," Kelly reminisced about her childhood fascination with Hollywood actress-turned-princess, Grace Kelly. Like her namesake, the young Grace Kelly dreamed of stardom, envisioning herself on the silver screen.

“Movies have always taken me into this other reality," she explained. "I think music is similar; when you see amazing musicians on stage, working together, creating this moment, it gives that emotional release, and I feel that way when I'm making music."

A defining moment at sixteen cemented Grace Kelly's status as a musical genius when she performed at President Obama's inauguration, leaving an indelible mark in history.

Her illustrious career boasts collaborations with music icons, including Lin Manuel-Miranda, Dave Brubeck, Phil Woods, Huey Lewis, Harry Connick Jr. and Gloria Estefan. In a heartfelt reflection, Grace Kelly shared her profound belief in the transformative power of music, describing it as "the sonic fuel to others' words and actions." Through her song writing, she has dedicated herself to creating melodies that serve as beacons of hope, igniting passion and inspiring change.

Beyond the stage, Kelly's tireless advocacy for music education and empowerment has inspired countless aspiring artists. In an era marked by uncertainty and division, today Grace Kelly's music serves as a beacon of light, uniting audiences and empowering them to create positive change. With each note, she reminds us of the power of unity, compassion and hope.

As the Grace Kelly Quartet prepares to enrapture audiences with their spellbinding performance, it serves as a reminder that dreams, no matter how grand, are within reach.

Taking place on April 10th, 2024, at 7:45 p.m. at the Amaturo Theatre as the Gold Coast Jazz Society celebrates the legacy of a true musical luminary.

About The Gold Coast Jazz Society

The Gold Coast Jazz Society is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of jazz music through a mainstage concert series, free community concerts, educational programs, a jazz scholarship program and musical services provided by the Gold Coast Jazz Society Band. For more information visit www.goldcoastjazz.org.