The Delray Beach Playhouse 3rd Annual PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS PROJECT Announced October 22- 23

Now in its third year of producing one-act plays by local playwrights, the Delray Beach Playhouse's Festival of New Plays 2022 will be held on October 22 and 23, 2022. Ten one-act plays by local playwrights and read by local actors showcase the diverse and talented theatrical community in South Florida.

This year, in conjunction with the Playwrights' Festival of New Plays, the Playhouse sponsored a Poster Art Competition. The Committee sent out a Visual Artists call in March and was pleased with the number of responses from all over Palm Beach and Broward County. "We were impressed with the high quality of all of the artwork submitted," says Dan Bellante, Playhouse Arts Program Director.

"The Selection Committee had a difficult task in selecting just one poster." Bellante continues, "And after much deliberation, Jason Kahan's delightful and original artwork was chosen for this year's first place honor, and the $500 prize money."

Kahan's Poster will adorn the cover of this year's Playwrights Festival Playbill and will be displayed in the Playhouse lobby for the month of October. In addition, Kahan's Poster will become part of the permanent collection of Playhouse Artwork.

Playhouse Playwrights' Project Director Marianne Regan is thrilled with the continuing positive and overwhelming response. "We have hit the trifecta with our authors, actors and now, visual artists," Regan says, "And we look forward to celebrating all the talent in our thriving community."

In keeping with the Mission Statement of the project - to encourage and promote local playwrights and provide them a springboard to achieve their literary goals - the Playwrights Project also seeks to identify those new plays that can be developed into a full production. This year's Festival will feature a lengthier version of a finalist that was first produced in 2019, "Burden of Truth" by Todd Caster. "We are so excited to be working with Todd to prepare his play for future inclusion in the Playhouse's new "Off-Broadway" series," says Regan. "We look forward to encouraging this next step for our authors, and hopefully, give them a springboard to become better known throughout Florida and beyond."

The Playhouse's Off-Broadway series debuts this year with a few known and newer selections, ranging from "Love, Loss and What I Wore" by Nora and Delia Ephron to "Ann Landers, The Lady With All The Answers," by David Rambo, to "Tuesdays With Morrie" by Mitch Albom.

As the Festival has done in the past, five new plays will be presented on Saturday, October 22 and five different new plays will be presented on Sunday, October 23. Performances on both days are at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for each day are $15. In true Festival fashion, you can purchase a "Festival Pass" which will include both days of plays, for $25. "That's $2.50 per play," says Regan. "Where else can you see live, quality theater for so little?"

"So, if you are a playwright, an artist, an actor, or an enthusiastic audience member, we want you!" Regan continues. "We are your local community theater and we look forward to celebrating our mutual love of the arts together." And who knows, for any one of the participants, this could be the start of a new career among the footlights. "I just hope," Regan says, "that when one of our playwrights or actors or artists is accepting his or her Tony Award, they'll give a shout-out to the Delray Beach Playhouse!"

The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach (33444).

Playhouse Playwrights Project



Saturday, October 22 at 2 pm

Sunday, October 23 at 2 pm

Tickets: $15, or $25 for a 2 day Festival Pass

For tickets: https://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/delraybeach6/event-details.php?e=94