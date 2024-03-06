The Cyrille Aimée Quartet to Perform at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Florida's Gold Coast Jazz Society will present the Cyrille Aimée Quartet at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL on March 13th at 7:45 p.m.

From the cobblestoned streets of Europe to commanding the spotlight at the world's most esteemed jazz festivals, Cyrille Aimée has navigated an unexpected and thrilling path in the realm of music. An artist unafraid to push boundaries, Aimée has ventured into gypsy encampments in her native France, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to her craft.



The journey of this musical virtuoso took a pivotal turn when she secured a scholarship at SUNY Purchase, strategically chosen for its proximity to the bustling jazz hub of Manhattan. Here, Aimée honed her skills through weekly performances at a Soho restaurant and Birdland Jazz Club, while also becoming a fixture at Smalls Jazz Club in Greenwich Village. Notably, pianist/co-owner Spike Wilner and saxophonist Joel Frahm became her mentors, guiding her through the rich tapestry of the New York jazz scene.



Says Aimée, “All your experiences, the places you go to, the encounters you have with people, and, of course, your cultural trappings all make you who you are, and who you are makes your music."



On Wednesday, March 13, patrons can immerse themselves in her sense of freedom and authenticity, allowing the music to resonate deeply and inspire them in their own unique ways.



Aimée's accolades include triumphs at the Montreux Jazz Festival Vocal Competition and the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, solidifying her status as a luminary in the jazz world. Her talent has not only garnered critical acclaim but also opened doors to extraordinary opportunities, such as gracing the illustrious stage of Broadway and facing the discerning audiences at New York's Apollo Theatre. "The freedom jazz offers in the way the music can be interpreted is natural to me. It's where I feel most free," adds Aimée, reflecting on her deep connection to the genre.



Cyrille Aimée's repertoire includes the critically acclaimed "Cyrille Aimée Live" on Mack Avenue Records, praised by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal in 2018. Always seeking new musical adventures, she swiftly transitioned to her 2019 release "Move On: A Sondheim Adventure," followed by "Just You, Just Me" (2020), "Petite Fleur" (2021), and "I'll Be Seeing You" (2021).



Witness the convergence of soulful melodies and improvisational brilliance, as Aimée continues to redefine the boundaries of jazz.