The Conundrum Sessions Will Return To The Empire Stage This Month

The Conundrum Sessions return August 21st & 22nd to the Empire Stage, located at 1140 N. Flagler in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, for a weekend of intimate concerts featuring some of the finest of South Florida talent.

John Lariviere: August 21st: Broadway World Award Nominee for Vocalist of the Decade for Miami, John Lariviere appears in his show "Basic Broadway B-tch" - Singing songs from the Golden Age of Broadway and 'spilling the tea' along the way!

Nicole Roach: August 22nd: Singer Nicole Roach appears in her new show "Actors In Crisis" featuring musical theater songs that can be related to the before, during, and aftermath of the pandemic. The show will include guest appearances by students from Barclay Performing Arts.

August 21st & 22nd at 7pm / $15 General Admission / Facial Coverings Required

For Tickets and more information, visit ConundrumSessions.bpt.me.