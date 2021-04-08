The Community Foundation of Broward Awards 'Art of Community' Grants

The Community Foundation of Broward, recognizing the importance of the arts in creating safe and open dialogue and unifying populations recently awarded five organizations "Art of Community" grants to focus on social justice. Inside Out Theatre Company, led by Robin Braun partnered with newly formed Renegade Theatre Company, led by Darius J. Manuel are among those grantees. This dynamic duo was awarded an $87,500 grant from the Community Foundation for the upcoming project "AMPLIFY! Voices4Change".

The goal of the project is to use the theatre arts to give voice to the disenfranchised, bridge neighborhoods, build empathy, and foster a sense of belonging where all people feel included. This year-long project will include community forums designed to share stories and brainstorm solutions, a podcast channel with residents and community leaders, and theatre workshops with residents who will create and perform a culminating production in the spring of 2022.

The first phase of the project includes the community forums as well as an art contest for Broward County residents to design the logo and cover of the podcast channel. A $250 prize will be awarded to the winner of the contest.

There will be sessions both in-person and virtually. The first In-Person Open Forum will be April 22nd, 2021 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm located at the Renegade Studio (3980 NW 19th Street, Lauderhill, FL 33311) for ages 18 and up. Each participant in the session receives a $10 gift card as a thank you for their time and their voice in the journey toward a more equitable society. To sign up for this specific forum or for more information on the project and for future opportunities to be involved, please follow us on Instagram or Facebook: @amplifyvoices4change and please contact us at amplifyvoices4change@gmail.com or call 954-249-1380. Support has been provided by the following Funds at The Community Foundation of Broward: John D. Ryan Fund, Harold D. Franks Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund.