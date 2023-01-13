Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Casino At Dania Beach Announces February Performances At Stage 954

The Casino @ Dania Beach announced upcoming live concert performances this February at Stage 954, one of the hottest concert venues in Broward County for live music.

Jan. 13, 2023  

The Casino @ Dania Beach announced upcoming live concert performances this February at Stage 954, one of the hottest concert venues in Broward County for live music.

Get your groove on with the nation's #1 Earth Wind & Fire tribute band with Let's Groove Tonight - The Music of Earth Wind and Fire on Saturday, February 4 at 8 p.m. These talented musicians are passionate about re-creating the band's iconic sounds, from soulful vocals to the dynamic horns and funky rhythm section, the audience will be dancing to all classics. Tickets are $25-$35 and VIP tables are $65 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

America's #1 Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Tribute Show, Let's Hang On! will perform on Friday, February 10 at 8 p.m. Comprised of 10 seasoned entertainers who are dedicated to preserving the music and style of the iconic group, the band masterfully and harmoniously perform everyone's favorite hits from the '60s. Tickets are $30-$40 and VIP tables are $65 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

The hilarious Marvin Dixon's 50 Shades of Comedy "The 30th Anniversary Edition" returns on the stage on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. with nonstop laugh-out-loud comedy. Tickets are $35-$40 and VIP tables are $75 pp. Must be 21+ to attend.

Guardians of the Jukebox will perform iconic songs from the '80s on Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m. Packed with nostalgia from one of the most influential decades in music history, Guardians will perform smash hits with meshed with classic videos, movie clips and unforgettable television moments from everyone favorite decade the '80s. Tickets are $23-$28 and VIP tables are $65 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

Classic Albums Live Performs the Eagle's "Greatest Hits" on Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. playing timeless hits such as "Take it Easy", "Desperado" and "Best of My Love. Tickets are $35-$40 and VIP tables are $70 pp.

Laugh until you drop with Las Chicas De La Culpa (The Girls of Guilt). The Argentinian female troupe, led by comedians Connie Ballarini, Fernanda Metilli, Natalia Carulias, and Malena Guinzburg, bring their successful Spanish-language comedy show to Latin audiences in America and hit Stage 954 on Sunday, February 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$55 and VIP tables are $65 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

Queen Nation, a tribute to the music of Queen, will perform fan-favorites by the legendary rock band on Thursday, February 23 at 8 p.m. This amazingly accurate tribute show is a nostalgic throwback to a '70s and '80s Queen concert, headlined by a lead singer who recreates Freddie Mercury's signature vocals and moves. Tickets are $30-$35 and VIP tables are $70 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

ABBACADABRA: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute takes the stage on Friday, February 24 at 8 p.m. paying homage to the Swedish pop group. This must-see performance encapsulates the energy and charisma of ABBA, dazzling audiences with the band's most iconic hits, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S." and "The Winner Takes All". Tickets are $32-$42 and VIP tables are $70 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

Featuring the newest and hottest slot machines, live Poker tables, nationally known recording artists and comedians, a simulcast lounge, , a sports bar and multiple dining options, The Casino @ Dania Beach offers a gaming and entertainment experience like no other.

The Casino @ Dania Beach is located at 301 E. Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL 33004, and is open seven days a week.



Miami City Ballet Announces Juan José Escalante as New Executive Director Photo
Miami City Ballet Announces Juan José Escalante as New Executive Director
Miami City Ballet has announced that Juan José Escalante will be joining Miami City Ballet as its new Executive Director, reporting to the Board. He will start in his new role with MCB on February 6, 2023. Escalante brings to MCB more than 30 years of experience in arts management, mainly centered on financial and executive leadership positions.
INTO THE WOODS, SPONGEBOB, And More Announced For Slow Burn Theatre Company 2023-24 Season Photo
INTO THE WOODS, SPONGEBOB, And More Announced For Slow Burn Theatre Company 2023-24 Season
Filled with epic fairytales that will take audiences into the woods and under the sea and poignant stories of faith, love and acceptance, Slow Burn Theatre Company announces its 2023/2024 season of five Broadway musicals in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The five musicals are Into the Woods, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Sister Act, The Prom and Spongebob The Musical.
Tony-Winner Matt Doyle To Take The Stage At Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Photo
Tony-Winner Matt Doyle To Take The Stage At Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
Stepping out of his current starring role as Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors for one night, Matt Doyle comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday, January 29 at 7 p.m. as part of the 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura.  
Superstar Illusionist Brings Magic Rocks To Pompano Beach Cultural Center Photo
Superstar Illusionist Brings Magic Rocks To Pompano Beach Cultural Center
The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is proud to present a thrilling, family-friendly magic show that blends rock n' roll rhythms with mesmerizing illusions.

More Hot Stories For You


Miami City Ballet Announces Juan José Escalante as New Executive DirectorMiami City Ballet Announces Juan José Escalante as New Executive Director
January 13, 2023

Miami City Ballet has announced that Juan José Escalante will be joining Miami City Ballet as its new Executive Director, reporting to the Board. He will start in his new role with MCB on February 6, 2023. Escalante brings to MCB more than 30 years of experience in arts management, mainly centered on financial and executive leadership positions.
INTO THE WOODS, SPONGEBOB, And More Announced For Slow Burn Theatre Company 2023-24 SeasonINTO THE WOODS, SPONGEBOB, And More Announced For Slow Burn Theatre Company 2023-24 Season
January 12, 2023

Filled with epic fairytales that will take audiences into the woods and under the sea and poignant stories of faith, love and acceptance, Slow Burn Theatre Company announces its 2023/2024 season of five Broadway musicals in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The five musicals are Into the Woods, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Sister Act, The Prom and Spongebob The Musical.
Tony-Winner Matt Doyle To Take The Stage At Aventura Arts & Cultural CenterTony-Winner Matt Doyle To Take The Stage At Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
January 12, 2023

Stepping out of his current starring role as Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors for one night, Matt Doyle comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday, January 29 at 7 p.m. as part of the 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura.  
Superstar Illusionist Brings Magic Rocks To Pompano Beach Cultural CenterSuperstar Illusionist Brings Magic Rocks To Pompano Beach Cultural Center
January 12, 2023

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is proud to present a thrilling, family-friendly magic show that blends rock n' roll rhythms with mesmerizing illusions.
Kravis Center's Broadway Reach Program Celebrates ALADDIN With Performances by StudentsKravis Center's Broadway Reach Program Celebrates ALADDIN With Performances by Students
January 12, 2023

 The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrated the seventh season of its Broadway Reach arts education program with stunning student performances and visual artwork inspired by the hit Broadway musical Disney's Aladdin.
share