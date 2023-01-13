The Casino At Dania Beach Announces February Performances At Stage 954

The Casino @ Dania Beach announced upcoming live concert performances this February at Stage 954, one of the hottest concert venues in Broward County for live music.

Get your groove on with the nation's #1 Earth Wind & Fire tribute band with Let's Groove Tonight - The Music of Earth Wind and Fire on Saturday, February 4 at 8 p.m. These talented musicians are passionate about re-creating the band's iconic sounds, from soulful vocals to the dynamic horns and funky rhythm section, the audience will be dancing to all classics. Tickets are $25-$35 and VIP tables are $65 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

America's #1 Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Tribute Show, Let's Hang On! will perform on Friday, February 10 at 8 p.m. Comprised of 10 seasoned entertainers who are dedicated to preserving the music and style of the iconic group, the band masterfully and harmoniously perform everyone's favorite hits from the '60s. Tickets are $30-$40 and VIP tables are $65 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

The hilarious Marvin Dixon's 50 Shades of Comedy "The 30th Anniversary Edition" returns on the stage on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. with nonstop laugh-out-loud comedy. Tickets are $35-$40 and VIP tables are $75 pp. Must be 21+ to attend.

Guardians of the Jukebox will perform iconic songs from the '80s on Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m. Packed with nostalgia from one of the most influential decades in music history, Guardians will perform smash hits with meshed with classic videos, movie clips and unforgettable television moments from everyone favorite decade the '80s. Tickets are $23-$28 and VIP tables are $65 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

Classic Albums Live Performs the Eagle's "Greatest Hits" on Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. playing timeless hits such as "Take it Easy", "Desperado" and "Best of My Love. Tickets are $35-$40 and VIP tables are $70 pp.

Laugh until you drop with Las Chicas De La Culpa (The Girls of Guilt). The Argentinian female troupe, led by comedians Connie Ballarini, Fernanda Metilli, Natalia Carulias, and Malena Guinzburg, bring their successful Spanish-language comedy show to Latin audiences in America and hit Stage 954 on Sunday, February 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$55 and VIP tables are $65 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

Queen Nation, a tribute to the music of Queen, will perform fan-favorites by the legendary rock band on Thursday, February 23 at 8 p.m. This amazingly accurate tribute show is a nostalgic throwback to a '70s and '80s Queen concert, headlined by a lead singer who recreates Freddie Mercury's signature vocals and moves. Tickets are $30-$35 and VIP tables are $70 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

ABBACADABRA: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute takes the stage on Friday, February 24 at 8 p.m. paying homage to the Swedish pop group. This must-see performance encapsulates the energy and charisma of ABBA, dazzling audiences with the band's most iconic hits, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S." and "The Winner Takes All". Tickets are $32-$42 and VIP tables are $70 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.

Featuring the newest and hottest slot machines, live Poker tables, nationally known recording artists and comedians, a simulcast lounge, , a sports bar and multiple dining options, The Casino @ Dania Beach offers a gaming and entertainment experience like no other.

The Casino @ Dania Beach is located at 301 E. Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL 33004, and is open seven days a week.