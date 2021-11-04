The Broward Center Joins MTI'S ALL TOGETHER NOW! Global Event

Marking the return of live theater, students of all ages from classes at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts join others around the world as they take the stage in MTI's All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre on Monday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theaters from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Over a four-day period, All Together Now! will be presented by more than 2,500 theaters across the globe in all 50 states and over 40 countries. It is anticipated that there will be over 5,500 individual performances to be seen by more than one million audience members.

The show features songs from MTI's beloved shows including Pure Imagination, Tomorrow, Sit Down You're Rockin the Boat and Seasons of Love. The musical event will be performed in the Amaturo Theater featuring students from the Broward Center's Advanced Musical Theater Workshop and Broward Center Spotlights ensemble as well as those from the Ultimate Theater Dance and Adult Cabaret classes.

The Broward Center's production is under the direction of Tammy Holder, the Broward Center's Artist-in-Residence, working with a creative team that includes teaching artists T.J. Tekurio and Ven Daniel.

MTI is dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers.

In previous years, students at the Broward Center have been involved in the creation and staging of MTI's pilot musicals Matilda Jr. and Something Rotten, Jr! The final versions will be available to over 70,000 professional, community and school theaters in the U.S. and over 60 countries worldwide. This past summer, Broward Center students were among the first to pilot MTI's Broadway Junior Revue JR.

Tickets to All Together Now! are $15. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

The Broward Center is following health & safety guidelines developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and that have been informed by guidance of public health officials including the Centers for Disease Control. These health & safety guidelines are available at BrowardCenter.org and will continue to evolve as the environment changes.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org.