The 5th Annual Night Of Giving By Paul Labrecque To Benefit Family Promise Of Southeast Florida

It's hard to imagine, but not far from the gracious homes and chic condos that dot the Island of Palm Beach, countless families struggle to keep a roof over their children's heads. “Every child deserves a home,” says Collin “Santini” Adams, general manager of the Paul Labrecque Salon & Skincare Spa.

He's also the co-chair of the 5th Annual Night of Giving hosted by renowned stylist Paul Lebrecque. The event will be held on Saturday, February 17th, at the Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.



Each year, Labrecque and the skilled professionals at his salon and spa on the Island select a nonprofit with a mission that resonates with them. Understanding the serious need for affordable housing in Palm Beach County, they decided to partner with Family Promise of Southeast Florida with the goal of raising both funds and awareness to help ease the challenge of family homelessness.

“Families with children make up 30 percent of the nation's homeless population, but they remain largely hidden from view. They may be living in shelters, cars, campgrounds or doubled up in overcrowded apartments. In Palm Beach County, one of the richest counties in the nation, there were 4,417 homeless students during the 2021/2022 school year, according to the Florida Department of Education. Young children under the age of six are not even included in these figures.

“The housing crisis is very much at the forefront of the struggles that so many people in our community are facing – including many of the people in the service industry,” Adams says. “Family Promise of Southeast Florida has a mission we can really get behind – to empower families in making their transition from homelessness to sustainable independence.”

Family Promise of Southeast Florida has been serving families in South Palm Beach County since 2008 and recently expanded in response to the growing need for services across both Palm Beach and Broward Counties. “We are grateful to Paul Labrecque and his team for their generous support and their compassion for the families we serve,” says Jennifer Raymond, LMHC-QS, NCC, Executive Director of Family Promise of Southeast Florida.

“Sometimes people just need a little help to get back on their feet,” Labrecque says. “I have been blessed with a wonderful business, a beautiful team of people who stand with me day in and day out and a home that is my respite. If we can help make such a home possible for others by coming together on February 17th for our Night of Giving, it would be a truly remarkable thing.”

In addition to Adams, Elizabeth Humphreys and Taylor Materio serve as chairs of this year's event. Committee members include Kristen Bardin, Dawn Cirone, Harris Freedman, Ryan Hollihan, Susan Kaplan, Stacey Leuliette, Cory Lyon, Elizabeth Nunez, Stephanie Schwed, Grace Hyde Walker and Lucy Webster.

A silent auction – featuring items from Casa de Campo, Makers Air, Hamilton Jewelers, Marissa Collections, The Colony Hotel, Gambino Fashion Consulting, ORO House of Health, Michael Aram and many other notable donors – promises to be a highlight of this year's Night of Giving.

While sipping cocktails and bidding on auction items, guests will also be able to enjoy the satisfaction of knowing that 100% proceeds from this much-anticipated event will go toward providing temporary shelter, food, clothing, mental health counseling, educational support, employment assistance and other essential services to families with young children in our community who are struggling with homelessness.

“Together, we know that we can make a difference,” Adams says. “We hope you will all join us as we celebrate and shed light on a mission that empowers real families and better yet, generations to come. You can donate and be a part of the change with us by visiting www.familypromisespbc.org/nog”

Reservations are required to attend. To RSVP or for more information, please send an email to ESchwartz@FamilyPromiseSEFL.org or call 561-265-3370 Ext. 102.