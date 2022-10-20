Tchaikovsky, Elgar And Barber Masterworks Launch South Florida Symphony Orchestra's 25th Anniversary Season

Tchaikovsky, Elgar and Barber Masterworks will launch South Florida Symphony Orchestra's (SFSO) celebratory 25th anniversary 2022/23 season of artistic excellence at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale and on Thursday, November 10, at New World Center in Miami Beach. Led by Music Director Sebrina María Alfonso, SFSO will perform Tchaikovsky's beloved Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35, with featured soloist Askar Salimdjanov; Elgar's series of short musical portraits, Enigma, Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36; and Barber's orchestral work in one movement, First Essay for Orchestra, Op. 12.

"We're proud to be celebrating our 25th anniversary season in South Florida and we've assembled a stellar roster of musicians and guest artists beginning with our season opener," said Alfonso. "Our featured work is Elgar's Enigma Variations which is considered one of the greatest compositions of the 19th century. We're also pleased to showcase the returning rising talent of violinist Askar Salimdjanov. We invite music lovers to share in this season's inspiring musical journey."

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D major, one of the most beloved violin concertos in history, is a romantic masterpiece. Radiating Russian spirit, Tchaikovsky's only violin concerto will be performed by Askar Salimdjanov.

Salimdjanov is a multiple winner of the Lyric Chamber Music Competition, which led him to his New York debut recital in May 2019 and in May 2020 at the Lyric Chamber Series at the Kosciusko Foundation in New York. In November 2020, he had his Orchestra Miami debut performing Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto. In 2020 Mr. Salimdjanov won the first NSAL Piano and Strings Duo Competition and in 2019, he won Fourth place in the John Oliveira String Competition. Salimdjanov has performed as soloist with South Florida Symphony (during the recent Summer with the Symphony Chamber Music Series), Uzbekistan National Symphony Orchestra, State Conservatory Orchestra of Uzbekistan, Lynn Philharmonia and Orchestra Miami under the batons of Kuvanch Usmanov, Vladimir Neymer, Kamoliddin Urinbaev, Alan Paris, Guillermo Figueroa and Elaine Rinaldi. He performed as a soloist and as a chamber musician in Russia, Ukraine, Italy, Sweden, Singapore, Israel, and the United States.

In 2022, Salimdjanov was selected as one of seven violinists to participate at Geneva International String Academy in Switzerland. Salimdjanov was a concertmaster of Yong Siew Toh Conservatory orchestra and Lynn University orchestra as well as a substitute violinist at Naples Philharmonic Orchestra. He received his Bachelor of Music degree from the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music in Singapore where he studied with distinguished violinist Qian Zhou. Mr. Salimdjanov completed his professional performance certificate at Lynn University with renowned violinist Elmar Oliveira. Some of Salimdjanov's students are prize winners of international competitions for young musicians.

Completed in the first half of 1938, Samuel Barber's First Essay for Orchestra, Op. 12, is an orchestral work in one movement. Arturo Toscanini with the NBC Symphony Orchestra first performed it on November 5, 1938 in New York in a radio broadcast concert . The essay is now known as the First Essay for Orchestra after Barber wrote his Second Essay for Orchestra in 1942. He also wrote a Third Essay in 1978.

Upcoming SFSO concerts include Handel's Messiah on December 3 and 4; Shostakovich, a Gottsch Ocklawaha World Premiere and Great Opera Arias on January 24, 25 and 28; Brahms, Sibelius and Berlioz on February 15 and 18, an all Dvořák program on March 22, 23 and 25 and season closer Rachmaninoff and Bruckner on April 26.

In honor of this milestone year and its new Miami home at the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall at the New World Center (500 17th Street in Miami Beach), SFSO is celebrating with a special "Symphony Night OUT" at both Fort Lauderdale and Miami performances featuring a pre-concert Champagne reception (6:30 p.m. - Fort Lauderdale; 6 p.m. - Miami) and a 20% ticket discount (code: NIGHTOUT). The November 10 Miami Beach performance will be in partnership with SAVE LGBTQ, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promote, protect and defend equality for people in South Florida who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.

For additional information, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.