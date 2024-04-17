TROLLS THE MUSICAL JR. Comes to the Broward Center Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broward Center for the Performing Arts has been selected by Music Theater International (MTI) to be among the first in the country to produce DreamWorks Theatricals Trolls the Musical Jr., a brand-new original musical prior to its official release. The musical will be presented in the Amaturo Theater at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24. A special sensory-inclusive performance will take place on Saturday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Audiences will join Poppy and her merry band of Trolls in a brand-new musical adventure set after the events of the first film. In the vibrant land of Berganland, trouble brews when a strict foreign emissary threatens to disrupt the cheerful world where the Trolls love to sing, dance and perform. With the threat of being turned into a diplomatic dish by a vengeful Chef looming over them, Poppy and her friends must revamp their show to meet the high expectations.

In the Trolls' incredible journey through the world of theater, they prove that no matter what challenges come their way, the show must go on! This fun-filled, cheeky romp that only the Trolls can deliver features catchy songs, lively dances, uproarious comedy and, of course, plenty of vivid colors.

Guests are invited to come early to participate in free activities for the whole family. Pre-show activities include friendship bracelet arts and crafts, a Trolls-themed selfie station, giveaways and a Trolls costume contest.

Broward Center students will perform in the musical under the direction of Broward Center artist-in-residence Tammy Holder. Students from Nova Southeastern University (NSU) and local public schools are designing and building the set in the fifth year of a collaboration, in which the Broward Center provides a unique, experiential learning opportunity for college students to work under close faculty mentorship and professional industry guidance.

Middle and high school students from Broward County Public Schools are taking part in a Costume Clinic in which they have the opportunity to apply their visual art skills to costume design by meeting with industry professionals, participating in skills building workshops and submitting design ideas for the show.

The Broward Center has become one of the foremost creative laboratories for the creation of family musicals. In a longstanding collaboration with industry leader Music Theater International (MTI), they have piloted for development age-appropriate adaptations of Beetlejuice Jr., Matilda Jr., Something Rotten, Jr! and Best of Broadway Jr. Revue.

This year’s program is sponsored by Florida Theatrical Association and Funding Arts Broward. DreamWorks Theatricals Trolls The Musical Jr. is based on DreamWorks Trolls © 2024 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

At the sensory-inclusive performance, guests will enjoy pre-show activities with Young At Art and a post-show meet and greet with the cast. This performance creates a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with other sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities. An area adjacent to the theater has been designated as the ABA Centers of Florida Sensory Quiet Room with a specially trained therapist to provide audience support.

The Broward Center's sensory-inclusive programming is made possible through the generous support of ABA Centers of Florida, The Batchelor Foundation, Florida Support Autism Programs License Plate, The Gore Family Memorial Foundation Trust, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and The Taft Foundation with special thanks to UM-NSU CARD for their in-kind support.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.