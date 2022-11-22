Symphony Of The Americas Performs Holiday Classics Conducted By Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo

Celebrate the holidays Tuesday, Dec. 6 with Symphony of the Americas and a musical world tour rejoicing in the sounds of the season conducted by Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo with special guest Kyaunnee Richardson.

Richardson returns to the stage with Symphony of the Americas after her memorable performance of George and Ira Gershwin's Summertime, and Leonard Bernstein's Somewhere from West Side Story last April. For the December 6 holiday concert, she will perform such seasonal favorites as Santa Baby, My Favorite Things, Maoz Tzur, and I'll Be Home for Christmas.

Richardson, a Miami native, has performed on stage with various symphony and opera companies as a solo artist and in various character roles throughout Florida, and in New York and Washington D.C.. Most recently she starred as Calpurnia in the world premiere of The Secret River with Opera Orlando, and last season made her Opera Orlando debut as Adele in Die Fledermaus. The young soprano received the Encouragement Award from the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and Stuart Smith Audience Favorite Award from Opera Ebony, and the Audience Favorite Award in the Harlem Opera Theater Competition. Kyaunnee counts among her highest honors as singing for President Barack Obama and other dignitaries at the funeral of South Carolina Senator and Rev. Clementa Pinckney.

Join Symphony of the Americas, Pablo Mielgo and Kyaunnee Richardson as they bring the holiday classics together in this unforgettable musical memory and new holiday tradition. Nostalgia and history come alive as we delight in the most magical time of the year through this musical journey.

The performance will be held at Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312. Tickets range between $10 and $75 and are available to purchase at www.sota.org.

Symphony of the Americas enters its 35th season in 2022-2023 under the direction of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, Pablo Mielgo. The internationally-recognized artist from Spain, Mielgo, continues Symphony of the Americas' commitment to serving South Florida's multicultural population with diverse programming. Symphony of the Americas represents a cultural crossroads of music, ranging from classical to Broadway showcasing artistic excellence and globally-recognized guest artists. This season, Mielgo and The Symphony have set a goal to engage more deeply with the community and provide a shared experience to develop a stronger relationship and dynamic between the audience, The Symphony, and the musicians. The Symphony's new theme is "In Concert With You". For details on the 2022-2023 Season, visit www.sota.org Follow Symphony of the Americas on Social Media at #YOURSymphony.