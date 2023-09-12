Susan T. Danis Departs Florida Grand Opera

The board has formed a search committee to find her replacement.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Susan T. Danis Departs Florida Grand Opera

The board of directors of Florida Grand Opera announced the resignation of its CEO, Susan T. Danis. Ms. Danis, who has been the leader of the opera company for more than a decade, is leaving to pursue another opportunity. She will remain with the company through a transition period to help assure that the coming season is off to a great start. The board has formed a search committee to find her replacement.

Ms. Danis has served as the General Director and CEO of the Florida Grand Opera since October of 2012. During her tenure, FGO has produced popular traditional grand operas as well as award-winning educational and engagement programs, including a season of all American opera during the winter of 2021 in the midst of the pandemic. Programs included internationally acclaimed operas such as The Passenger, Florencia en el Amazonas, Before Night Falls, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Fellow Travelers. She has worked to increase the focus on the presentation of 20th and 21st century work, through the Made for Miami/Built for Broward series.

Ms. Danis said, “It has been an honor to lead FGO for the past eleven years. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished, and I thank the community for its support. It’s time for a new leader to take FGO to even greater heights as it approaches its 85th Anniversary.”

Per Olof Lööf, Chairman of the FGO board, said, “The board thanks Ms. Danis for her tireless efforts on behalf of FGO throughout her tenure. It has been a great pleasure to work with her for so many years, and we wish her every success in her new endeavors.”

Chairman Lööf also said, “In order to take FGO to even greater heights, we will this fall initiate a major fundraising campaign to ensure our ability to continue bringing world-class opera to South Florida.” FGO will unveil its Grow the Opera Campaign in the very near future.



