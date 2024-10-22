ANNE BEING FRANK Comes to Three South Florida Venues This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



YI Love Jewish will present Anne Being Frank, a new play by Israeli-born Australian playwright Ron Elisha at three South Florida venues. Directed by Amanda Brooke Lerner, the production will run at three venues in South Florida: November 9th (at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center), November 10th (in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center) and November 12th (at the Miniaci Performing Arts Center).

Performed Off-Broadway to rave reviews, this one-woman show starring Alexis Fishman is a total reimagining of the iconic story of Anne Frank. The play, which received the 2023 Broadway World - Best Production award, takes place within three worlds: Anne and her family's secret annex hiding place, the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp where Anne died, and an imagined world where Anne survives WWII to go over the manuscript of her diary with her editor at a publishing house in Manhattan. But now, with her devastating new insight into the depths of human depravity, she has rewritten her entire diary at the great personal cost of constantly having to justify her choices to her editor, who wants to maintain the purity and innocence of the original story.

Anne Being Frank poses the philosophical question: "Had Anne known precisely what was in store for her and her family at the hands of the Nazis, would she still have written, ‘In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart’?”

Australian-born Fishman is a Helpmann Award-nominated actor and singer who currently lives in New York. She is a board member of 3GNY, an educational non-profit for the descendants of Holocaust Survivors and tells her grandparents’ story in New York public schools.



Anne Being Frank is presented as a commemoration of Kristallnacht by YI Love Jewish and Executive Producer Marc Levin.

Tickets for Anne Being Frank are on sale now at all three venues and can be purchased online at

https://yilovejewish.org/events. Ticket prices begin at $52.

