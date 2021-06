Subscriptions Go On Sale Monday For Kravis Center Regional Arts Classical Concert Series

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that subscriptions go on public sale Monday for the 2021/2022 Regional Arts MUSIC "At Eight" and MUSIC "At Two" Classical Concert Series, now in its 47th season. Leonard and Sophie Davis sponsor the popular series.

Subscriptions for this series will go on sale to the general public on June 21 at 10 am - online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471, Monday-Friday 10 am to 2 pm.



The coming Regional Arts season will feature remarkable orchestras, ensembles and soloists, including the Cleveland Orchestra, the revered Renée Fleming, Itzhak Perlman, and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell.



The 2021/2022 season will include eight MUSIC "At Eight" concerts and four MUSIC "At Two" concerts in the series. All Regional Arts Classical Series concerts are held in the Kravis Center's Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall.

Regional Arts Classical Concert Series 2021/2022

December 6, 2021 at 2 pm (Monday)

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Piano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 2 pm)

+ Debussy / Preludes Book 1/Book 2

December 12, 2021 at 8 pm (Sunday)New World Symphony Marin Alsop , ConductorAaron Diehl, Piano(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)+ Anna Clyne / Masquerade George Gershwin / Concerto in F (American premier of a new edition)+ Rimsky-Korsakov / ScheherazadePerformance sponsored by Jane and John Shalam , Voxx International Corporation.

January 2, 2022 at 8 pm (Sunday)

Renée Fleming, Soprano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)

Program to be announced.

Performance sponsored by Stephen Brown and Jamie Stern.

January 17, 2022 at 8 pm (Monday)

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Jader Bignamini, Conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, Cello

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)

+ Jessie Montgomery / Banner

+ Dvořák / Cello Concerto in B minor

+ Brahms / Symphony No. 2 in D major

January 23, 2022 at 2 pm (Sunday)The Cleveland OrchestraFranz Welser-Möst, Conductor(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 2 pm)+ Mozart / Symphony No. 36 "Linz"+ Tchaikovsky / Symphony No. 4

February 6, 2022 at 2 pm (Sunday)Russian National OrchestraKirill Karabits, ConductorAlexander Malofeev, Piano(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 2 pm)+ Beethoven / Fidelio Overture+ Tchaikovsky / Piano Concerto No.1+ Prokofiev / Symphony No. 5

February 7, 2022 at 8 pm (Monday)Russian National OrchestraKirill Karabits, ConductorAlexander Malofeev, Piano(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)+ Beethoven / Egmont Overture+ Prokofiev / Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major+ Rachmaninoff / Symphony No. 2 in E minor

February 28, 2022 at 8 pm (Monday)Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell (Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)+ Dvořák / Violin Concerto in A minor, Opus 53+ Schumann / Symphony No. 2

March 1, 2022 at 2 pm (Tuesday)Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell (Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 2 pm)+ Bach / Violin Concerto in A minor+ Barber / Violin Concerto Op. 14+ Beethoven / Symphony No. 3 "Eroica"

March 6, 2022 at 8 pm (Sunday)An Evening with Itzhak Perlman , ViolinRohan De Silva, Piano(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)Program to be announced.Performance sponsored by Ari Rifkin.

March 30, 2022 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Warsaw Philharmonic

Andrey Boreyko, Music Director

Barry Douglas, Piano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)

+ Tchaikovsky / The Voyevoda Overture (symphonic ballad)

+ Penderecki / Piano Concerto "Resurrection"

+ Mussorgsky / Pictures at an Exhibition

April 3, 2022 at 8 pm (Sunday)

Sir James Galway, Flute

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)

Program to be announced.

The best place to get information on tickets is through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org/regionalarts. Regional Arts Classical Concert subscriptions will go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 21. Subscriptions start at $100 and payment plans are available.