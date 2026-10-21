Spotlight: Broadway Icons, Jazz Legends, and More: Live at Glazer Hall
EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED
Discover Broadway Icons, Jazz Legends, and More at GLAZER HALL in Palm Beach. Experience the magic of Broadway up close at this intimate venue located at 70 Royal Poinciana Way in Palm Beach, Florida. Cheyenne Jackson to perform at GLAZER HALL on November 6, kicking off an exciting season of live performances.
GLAZER HALL brings world-class entertainment to the Miami Metro area with a curated lineup of Broadway talent and jazz legends. Whether you're a theatre enthusiast or live music fan, the venue offers an up-close connection to exceptional artists and unforgettable performances.
For tickets, show details, and to see the full list of shows coming to GLAZER HALL this season, visit the box office or call (561) 576-7860. You can also reach out to CONTACT@GLAZERHALL.ORG for more information.
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