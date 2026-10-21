Spotlight: Broadway Icons, Jazz Legends, and More: Live at Glazer Hall

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Discover Broadway Icons, Jazz Legends, and More at GLAZER HALL in Palm Beach. Experience the magic of Broadway up close at this intimate venue located at 70 Royal Poinciana Way in Palm Beach, Florida. Cheyenne Jackson to perform at GLAZER HALL on November 6, kicking off an exciting season of live performances.

GLAZER HALL brings world-class entertainment to the Miami Metro area with a curated lineup of Broadway talent and jazz legends. Whether you're a theatre enthusiast or live music fan, the venue offers an up-close connection to exceptional artists and unforgettable performances.

For tickets, show details, and to see the full list of shows coming to GLAZER HALL this season, visit the box office or call (561) 576-7860. You can also reach out to CONTACT@GLAZERHALL.ORG for more information.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 59 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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