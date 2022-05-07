South Florida Symphony Orchestra to Present Summer Chamber Music Series

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) will present its Summer Chamber Music Series on May 26 and 27, June 24 and 25 and July 21 and 22 in Fort Lauderdale and Miami. This series will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere.

"Our Summer Music Chamber Series is a great way to become reacquainted with classical music in a cozy, limited-seating venue," said Jacqueline Lorber, CEO and president of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. "We're proud to showcase the talents of our world-class instrumentalists and we invite music lovers of all ages to come discover the joy of our curated summer performances."

The Summer Program I will feature Huifang Chen (violin), Mei Mei Luo (violin), Roberto Henriquez (viola), Claudio Jaffe (cello) and Catherine Lan (piano) performing Beach's Piano Quintet in F sharp minor, Op 67 and Brahms' Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34 on Thursday, May 26, at Coral Gables Congregational Church (3010 De Soto Blvd. Coral Gables) and on Friday, May 27, at the Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale (4849 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park).

The Summer Program II will feature Askar Salimdjanov (violin) and Tamila Salimdjanova (piano) performing Beethoven's Violin Sonata No.1 in D major Op. 12 No.1, Strauss' Violin Sonata in E-flat major, Op. 18, Frolov, Gershwin's Concert Fantasy on Themes from Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess' and Waxman's Carmen Fantasie on Friday, June 24, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale and Saturday, June 25, at Temple Israel of Greater Miami (37 NE 19th Street).

The Summer Program III will feature Huifang Chen (violin), Felicia Besan (viola), Claudio Jaffe (cello) and Catherine Lan (piano) performing Gottsch's Impromptu No. 3 for Cello and Piano, Mozart's Piano Quartet in G minor, K478, and Schumann's Piano Quartet in E-flat, Op. 47 on Thursday, July 21 at Temple Israel of Greater Miami and on Friday, July 22, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra, recently named Broward Center for the Performing Arts' first Partner in the Arts for its affiliated $30 million renovated venue, The Parker, recently concluded its 2021-22 season in spectacular style on April 27.

General admission tickets for each program are $30; a three-concert package is $75 ($15 savings). Student tickets are $15 each. Tickets are available to purchase by calling (954) 522-8445 or by visiting https://southfloridasymphony.org/summer-with-the-symphony.

About South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO)

Founded in 1997 in Key West by Music Director Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the now Wilton Manors-based South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) is dedicated to providing enriching cultural music experiences to residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Guided by the belief that music is pivotal to thriving communities, SFSO brings vibrancy and engagement with the arts via innovative programming and transformative educational initiatives.

A pioneer in its commitment to symphonic music for underserved communities, its Symphony in the Schools program has touched the lives of more than 85,000 students since its inception in 1997. SFSO was recently named the first Partner in the Arts for The Parker by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and has been recognized by the Broward County Cultural Division as a "Major Cultural Institution," one of only a handful of organizations to be so honored. For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.

Pictured: Huifang Chen, Roberto Henriquez, Claudio Jaffe and Mei Mei Luo, with Catherine Lan (not pictured), will perform as part of South Florida Symphony Orchestra's Summer Chamber Music Series beginning May 26 in Coral Gables and May 27 in Fort Lauderdale.

Photo Credits: Steven Shires Photography