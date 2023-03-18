Slow Burn Theater Presents Disney and Cameron Macintosh's MARY POPPINS

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts of a whole new generation of audiences as Slow Burn Theatre Company presents Disney and Cameron Macintosh's Mary Poppins in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, April 9.

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film Mary Poppins, the musical delighted Broadway audiences during more than 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The beloved story begins with Bert, a jack-of-all trades, welcoming the audience to 1910 England and the troubled Banks family. Everyone's favorite, practically-perfect nanny, Mary Poppins, arrives to lead a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure. Using magic and common sense, she teaches the family how to value each other again. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

The original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman include the timeless favorites "Jolly Holiday," "Step in Time," "Feed the Birds" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." New songs and additional music and lyrics include "Practically Perfect" and "Anything Can Happen" and are by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drew. With a book by Julian Fellowes, co-creator Cameron Mackintosh has delivered an enchanting mixture of an irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft.

The cast features Melissa Whitworth in the title role and Adam Biner as Bert. The Banks family is portrayed by Matthew W. Korinko and April Strelinger as Mr. and Mrs. Banks with Victoria Vasquez, Stella Macey, Nate Colton and Spencer Hanan as their children, Jane and Michael. Other featured roles are performed by Heather Jane Rolff, Michael Kruetz, Ellie Pattison and Stephen Fala.

The talented ensemble that rounds out the cast features Dalia Aleman, Aaron Atkinson, Jerel Brown, Austin Carroll, Samuel Colina, Kalista Curbelo, Madeline Dunn, Stephen Eisenwasser, Jonathan Eisele, Camryn Handler, Melanie Johnson, Kareema Khouri, Vincent Law, MIchael Materdomini, Kristi Rose Mills, Matthew Quintero, Nicolette Quintero, Michael Scott Ross, Ashley Rubin, Benjamin Shaevitz and Larry Toyter.

The Slow Burn Theatre Company production has direction, sound and wig design by Patrick Fitzwater. The original London and Broadway choreography by Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mere is staged for this production by Ashley Rubin.

The creative team also features music director Michael Ursua, lighting designer Clifford Spulock, costume designer Rick Peña, props & projection designer and assistant stage manager André Russell, dance captain Ashley Rubin, production stage manager Steve Emerson and technical director Alex Fine. Set rental is from Front Row Theatrical with costumes by Ryan Moller provided by Tuacahn Costume Rentals.

The matinee performance on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. will be open captioned in which a text display located to the side of the stage scrolls words in synchronization with the performance. Open captioning for Slow Burn Theatre productions is generously sponsored by the Amaturo Family Foundation.

A sensory-inclusive performance intended for kids and adults on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with other sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 1:30 p.m. with tickets priced at $20 with $5 lap tickets for children 12 months of age and younger. The Broward Center's sensory-inclusive programming is made possible through the generous support of The Batchelor Foundation, JAFCO Children's Ability Center, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and The Taft Foundation.

This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). The Slow Burn Theatre Company 2022/2023 Season, presented by American National Bank, culminates with Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical, June 10-25.

Performance times for Disney and Cameron Macintosh's Mary Poppins vary. Tickets start at $49. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

