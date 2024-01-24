Second Annual ArtServe Impact Awards to Take Place This April

The event includes cocktails, a culinary feast, silent auction, and entertainment.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Second Annual ArtServe Impact Awards to Take Place This April

When ArtServe created the Impact Awards last year to formally recognize people and organizations making a difference in the South Florida community through arts and culture, the program was purposely designed to reach out beyond the ArtServe universe to identify unsung heroes most deserving of the honor.

With its second annual Impact Awards now set for Friday, April 19, 2024, ArtServe has assembled an inspiring, diverse slate of transformative, influential artists, and arts and culture supporters widely seen as long overdue for celebration.

The event, which takes place at ArtServe from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will include cocktails, a handcrafted international culinary feast prepared by 2023 Impact Award recipient Marc Martorana, a silent auction and entertainment. ArtServe is located at 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $125 per person or $400 for four people.

To purchase tickets, click here or go to Click Here

"Especially at this juncture in time, it's more important than ever to clearly show how artists make an immense contribution to the economy that's often overlooked," ArtServe CEO Jason Hughes explained. "In fact, artists are everywhere we look, enriching our lives in valuable and unexpected ways."

The 2024 Impact Award winners are:

Artist of Impact: Puppet Network Founder and Civic Leader Jim Hammond, best known for creating the beloved Florida Day of the Dead Celebration

Community Partner of Impact: Leadership Broward Foundation Executive Director Andrew Zullo

Media Advocate of Impact: Riverwalk Trust President and CEO Genia Duncan Ellis and Go Riverwalk Magazine Publisher Mark Budwig

Legacy of Impact: Thaddeus "THAD" Hamilton, Chair of the Tuskegee Airman of South Florida; also United Negro College Fund, South Florida Leadership Council Chair

Educator of Impact: Jessica Swanson, Master Teacher and Technology Magnet Program Coordinator; Dillard School for the Arts

ArtServe inspires, supports and advances its diverse members, artists and community by promoting artistic development, education and prosperity through the exploration and presentation of the visual and performing arts.

About ArtServe

Named a "2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits, Fort Lauderdale-based ArtServe is an award-winning arts incubator that is advancing the arts for social good as a creative laboratory and hub for experimental artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. Now in its 35th year, ArtServe has won several awards for innovation in the arts and is supported in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and Florida's Department of State and the Division of Cultural Affairs. Each year, ArtServe programs contribute tangibly to the region's economy, helping 2,000+ artists sell their work, build businesses and engage the community. To do that, ArtServe secures financial support through donations, sponsorships and memberships.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Black Art, Black Artists Shaping Tomorrows History Anchors Black History Month at History Photo
'Black Art, Black Artists Shaping Tomorrow's History' Anchors Black History Month at History Fort Lauderdale

“Black Art, Black Artists Shaping Tomorrow's History,” a new fine art exhibit, will anchor History Fort Lauderdale's Black History Month showcase. An annual homage, this new installment will feature works for show and sale from Dillard Center for the Arts' Advanced Placement (AP) students and instructors, from February 4 – 29.

2
YMCA Of South Floridas Teen Broadway Program To Give Live Performances, February 10 & Photo
YMCA Of South Florida's Teen Broadway Program To Give Live Performances, February 10 & 11

For the sixth straight year, kids ages 5-15 will have the opportunity to experience what it takes to put on a full-scale performance through the YMCA of South Florida's “Teen Broadway” program, presented by AmTrust Bank, a division of Flagstar Bank NA.

3
CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben To Reunite Authors James Patterson & Leslie Gray St Photo
CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben To Reunite Authors James Patterson & Leslie Gray Streeter

CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben reunites authors James Patterson & Leslie Gray Streeter on February 5. Join the conversation at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben in West Palm Beach.

4
OKLAHOMA! Showing On the Main Stage of The Lake Worth Playhouse Photo
OKLAHOMA! Showing On the Main Stage of The Lake Worth Playhouse

Lake Worth Playhouse announces the production of Oklahoma! on the Main Stage as part of our 71st Season.

More Hot Stories For You

'Black Art, Black Artists Shaping Tomorrow's History' Anchors Black History Month at History Fort Lauderdale'Black Art, Black Artists Shaping Tomorrow's History' Anchors Black History Month at History Fort Lauderdale
YMCA Of South Florida's Teen Broadway Program To Give Live Performances, February 10 & 11YMCA Of South Florida's Teen Broadway Program To Give Live Performances, February 10 & 11
CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben To Reunite Authors James Patterson & Leslie Gray StreeterCULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben To Reunite Authors James Patterson & Leslie Gray Streeter
OKLAHOMA! Showing On the Main Stage of The Lake Worth PlayhouseOKLAHOMA! Showing On the Main Stage of The Lake Worth Playhouse

Videos

Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation Video
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Charlotte's Web in Miami Metro Charlotte's Web
Miami Theater Center (1/27-1/27)Tracker
Barefoot in the Park in Miami Metro Barefoot in the Park
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (1/19-1/28)
A Chorus Line in Miami Metro A Chorus Line
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (1/11-1/28)
The Cancellation of Lauren Fein in Miami Metro The Cancellation of Lauren Fein
Palm Beach Dramaworks (2/02-2/18)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/13-2/24)
Piano Passion: From the Studio of Roberta Rust in Miami Metro Piano Passion: From the Studio of Roberta Rust
Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center (1/28-1/28)
Mamma Mia! in Miami Metro Mamma Mia!
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (6/25-6/30)
Legally Blonde The Musical in Miami Metro Legally Blonde The Musical
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/31-2/25)
The Kite Runner in Miami Metro The Kite Runner
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/17-5/19)
A Rock Sails By in Miami Metro A Rock Sails By
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (5/15-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You