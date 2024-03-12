SWAN LAKE Returns to Miami City Ballet Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miami City Ballet will bring its 38th season of dance to a conclusion with the first return of Alexei Ratmansky's Swan Lake to the company's repertoire since its blockbuster North American premiere during MCB's 2021/2022 home season. This crown jewel of the ballet world played to sold-out audiences across south Florida and accumulated numerous accolades.

Accompanied by the glorious Miami City Ballet orchestra, over eighty phenomenally talented dancers bring this luminous production back to life for home audiences and classical dance aficionados alike throughout its South Florida home venues from April 18 through May 12. Tickets are available online at www.miamicityballet.org/swan or by phone at 305.929.7010. Subscriptions for MCB's 2024/2025 Season are on sale now online at miamicityballet.org/subscriptions.

The highly-anticipated return of Alexei Ratmansky's reimagining of Swan Lake is poised to swoop into South Florida and sweep audiences off their feet to close out Miami City Ballet's 2023/2024 season. A story that has enchanted audiences worldwide for more than a century, Ratmansky lovingly reconstructed the classical ballet masterpiece from extensive research and notations made during the premiere of the Marius Petipa and Lee Ivanov restaging in 1895.

“I think if Petipa and Ivanov were alive today, they would recognize what they see. I'm pretty sure of that,” remarked Ratmansky while staging this reinvigorated classic for a contemporary audience. His sophisticated interpretation, accented by flowing and feminine production elements reminiscent of the original, delivers humanity and drama in spades straight from the brilliant mind of one of the dance world's most acclaimed choreographers.

As Miami City Ballet's first and only staging of Swan Lake, Ratmansky puts every facet of the dancers' talents to the test. The athleticism of MCB company artists—a hallmark that has drawn audiences in for decades—will be on full display, alongside sharp acting and pantomime skills that are innate within dancers but rarely seen in modern day stagings. Set to Tchaikovsky's beloved score, Swan Lake will once again steal audiences away to the epic fairytale land of Odette, Prince Siegfried, and an evil spell that only true love can break.