SUMMER LOVIN' Art Installation Opens at CityPlace Doral in Miami

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“Summer lovin' had me a blast.” CityPlace Doral is now sealed with sunshine with the debut of its “Summer Lovin',” free, seasonal art installation. “Summer Lovin'” transforms the Center into a vibrant, photo-ready escape through Aug. 16, 2026, bringing a playful expression of love and color to the heart of Doral.

Love at first sight! Upon entering CityPlace Doral, visitors are greeted by 186 custom-made overhead hearts, overhead above the boulevard in a mix of red, pink, yellow and purple hues. Designed by Gilded Group Decor, the sweeping display sets the tone for a summer of love and Instagrammable moments. Guests can capture a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity in front of an oversized heart-shaped lock.

The Oasis experience in the Center's Fountain Plaza is now adorned with a custom-built bridge that takes the installation to new heights. The structure features four walkable bridges and a center platform, each bridge side panel finished in a different color to mirror the hearts overhead. Fencing along each panel invites guests to hang their own love locks, creating a living, ever-growing display that builds throughout the summer.

The Oasis experience at CityPlace Doral's Fountain Plaza features a relaxing, open-air atmosphere for friends and family to enjoy grab-and-go bites from CityPlace Doral's restaurants and enjoy South Florida's weather. The Oasis incorporates Adirondack chairs, tables, umbrellas and oversized games such as chess, cornhole, Connect Four and more.

As a nod to the beloved love-lock tradition that anchors the entire “Summer Lovin'” experience, visitors have the opportunity to purchase exclusive heart-shaped locks throughout the installation, thoughtfully designed to create lasting memories.

Stirred, shaken and kissed. To celebrate the new installation, CMX CinéBistro at CityPlace Doral has created a refreshed take on its classic Strawberry Mango Lemon Drop. The Summer Lovin' Strawberry Mango Lemon Drop features Tito's Vodka, mango syrup, house-made sour mix and strawberry syrup for just $15.99.

Love is right up Kings Dining and Entertainment's alley! This summer, Kings is bringing back its Summer Pass. Pay once, play all summer, because one game is never enough. Whether bowlers are chasing strikes, beating the heat, or just in it for the vibes, this pass is an all-access ticket to nonstop fun. The Summer Pass is valid from June 1 through August 31st.

1 pass: $79

2 passes: $75/each

3 passes $69/each

4+ passes $65/each

For more information, visit www.playatkings.com/summerpass.

“Summer Lovin'” runs through Aug. 16. The installation is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to snap a photo, tag @CityPlaceDoral and share their moments from the installation throughout the season.

CityPlace Doral is located at 8300 NW 36th Street, Doral, Florida 33166. Parking is available for an additional charge in the parking garage. Valet service is also available.

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