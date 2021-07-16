The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Announces 2021-2022 Season Line Up

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center has announced its 2021-2022 season lineup starring over 20 different performers. The lineup features dance performances, holiday special events, musical tributes, family-friendly shows, Indie Flicks, and much more. The season kicks off on Saturday, October 9 with comedian Rex Havens.

SMDCAC is proud to present a diverse selection of performances that appeal to all patrons. Music fans will enjoy tributes to huge stars with performances like The Queen of Soul: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin featuring Damien Sneed and ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA. For young audiences, SMDCAC offers a variety of family-friendly performances including story dance-pop sensation Grimmz and tap dancing, rhythmic juggling duo Collision of Rhythm. For dance lovers, the Center will present Pilobolus, Doug Varone and Dancers, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami and more.

Subscription packages are available this season. When arts and culture enthusiasts build their own subscription package, they have access to the best seats and can save up to 20 percent. Dance fans can also subscribe to the dance package, which includes four dance shows and a 25 percent discount. Eligible performances are noted below.

"We are so excited to be back presenting artists and engaging with our community," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director at SMDCAC. "We look forward to seeing everyone at our upcoming productions," he added.

Tickets for performances are available starting Tuesday, July 27. To build a subscription package or purchase tickets, the SMDCAC Box Office is now open in person with summer hours of Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The Box Office can be reached at 786-573-5300 or boxoffice@smdcac.org. Tickets can also be purchased online here.

For updates regarding social distancing, mask policies, and additional Covid-19 protocols, please visit here.

For a complete schedule of performances see the listing below or visit SMDCAC.org.

SMDCAC Schedule of Events (in chronological order and subject to change):

Rex Havens: Women and Children First!

Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Black Box Theater | Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of

A veteran of HBO, Showtime, and Comedy Central, comedian Rex Havens has taken his "original, thoughtful, hilarious" (Chicago Tribune) family-friendly comedy show to all 50 states and 20 countries. The show is a side-splitting, wry, and affectionate look at the differences between men and women.

Backyard Bash VII featuring Ranky Tanky

Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Backyard Concert Lawn & Plaza | Tickets available October 5, FREE admission

SMDCAC's annual season kickoff is one of the best parties in Miami, a free, family-friendly celebration of culture, community, and music. Enjoy a live performance by Grammy Award-winning, Charleston, SC-based quintet, Ranky Tanky, as they perform timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands.

Keb' Mo'

Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $25 to $55, VIP prices range from $77 to $149 | Subscription Series

Deeply rooted in America's musical soul, singer/guitarist/songwriter Keb Mo keeps the blues alive, from gutsy renditions of classic Delta Blues to original songs. The 14-time Grammy nominee and five-time Grammy winner's music speaks to what makes us human.

La Traviata

Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $37 to $47

In La Traviata, Violetta Valéry may be the most heart-wrenching character in all of opera: a high-spirited but deceptively delicate woman who unexpectedly finds, and then selflessly gives up, the love of her all-too-short life. The popular performance is co-presented by Miami Lyric Opera and will be sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Kat Edmonson

Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Black Box Theater | Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 day of

Vintage pop and jazz singer Kat Edmonson brings her silvery vocals and playful humor to American songbook classics, Disney favorites, and originals for a musical journey through the dreams and musing that get us through the night.

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami: Program I "World Premieres"

Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $25 to $45, VIP tickets available for $75 | Subscription Series and/or Dance Package

DDTM features the premieres of "Preludes" by Ariel Rose, a neoclassical work inspired by the piano compositions of Billboard winning musician Jorge Mejia, and "DECO: Danzón of Eclectic Cultural Origin," an artistic collaboration showcasing Latin-infused contemporary choreography by Kevin Jenkins, costuming by designer Andrea Sprirdonakos, and magnificent scenic design by the outstanding Haitian-American artist Edouard Duval-Carrie.

Sara Gazarek Quartet

Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Black Box Theater | Tickets are $32.50 in advance, $37.50 day of

Talented jazz vocalist Sara Gazarek has evolved from an enchanting newcomer hailed as "the next important jazz singer" (L.A. Times) into a powerful artist delving into the pain and wonder of the human heart, on the double-Grammy nominated "intense and heady" (Jazz Times) Thirsty Ghost. Backed by a superb quartet, Gazarek ranges through jazz standards to eclectic pop by Stevie Wonder and Bjork to her own wry and poignant originals.

The Nutcracker

Friday, December 3, 2021 and Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage |Tickets range from $26 to $41

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without the enchanting dance story of a little girl and her Nutcracker Prince, who overcomes the malevolent Mouse King to journey to a fantastical Land of Sweets.

Seraphic Fire Christmas

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $19 to $54

South Florida's favorite holiday tradition, A Seraphic Fire Christmas, will return for Season 19 led by Associate Conductor James K. Bass. In what promises to be a joyful celebration of the holiday season, Seraphic Fire singers will serenade audiences with classics like Silent Night and Jesus Christ the Apple Tree, along with new favorites.

The World of Musicals

Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $35 to $65 | Subscription Series

Top-notch young talent perform the most beloved songs in the music theater canon. From classics by Rodgers and Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim, to heartrending ballads from Evita, Les Misérables, and Phantom of the Opera and exuberant contemporary favorites from Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia, and Sister Act II - the audience will be carried away on an enthralling theatrical journey.

Polish Wieniawsky Philharmonic

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $25 to $75 | Subscription Series

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic is the largest music institution in eastern Poland. It is visited not only by local music-lovers, but by cosmopolitan Polish and international patrons alike. This is a place where guests can enjoy art of the highest quality. In its first USA tour, the philharmonic is led by musical director George Tchitchinadze.

Grimmz

Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Main Stage | Ticket prices TBD

Jay and Will Grimmz, the hip-hop, fable, story dance-pop sensational brothers are known not just for their sweet sounds, but for the stories their music tells through, off-the-chart theatrical effects. They'll be performing some of their greatest hits including "Snow White and the Seven Shawties;" "Rapunzel: Let Down Your Hair;" and "Hansel & Gretel: Out in the Streets."

Choir of Man

Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $37.50 to $60, VIP tickets available for $75 | Subscription Series

Choir of Man takes place in an on-stage pub with nine tap dancing, tumbling, singing, and strumming "regular" guys whose foot stomping moves include renditions of everything from Adele to Avicii, with stops at Queen and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Join the lads for "the ultimate feel good show" (Edinburgh News) that "will have you dancing down the aisle" (Broadway Baby).

The Queen of Soul: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin featuring Damien Sneed

Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $35 to $60, VIP tickets available for $80 | Subscription Series

An homage to one of the most beloved singers of all time, created by accomplished musician and composer Damien Sneed, who toured with and was mentored by Franklin herself. Sneed gathers a superb group of jazz, gospel, and soul musicians to accompany four-time Grammy winning gospel star Karen Clark Sheard in soaring performances of Franklin's timeless hits.

Pilobolus: The Big Five-Oh!

Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $31.50 to $65 | Subscription Series and/or Dance Package

The one-of-a-kind troupe that transformed how we see dance and the possibilities of the human body celebrates 50 years of wildly original entertainment. The program includes a gender-bending new version of their male quartet Ocellus, the premiere of the haunting Tales From the Underworld, and Pilobolus will take you behind marvelous shadow theater using imagination, ingenuity, and their gymnastic dancers to create theatrical magic.

Collision of Rhythm

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Main Stage | Ticket prices TBD

Collision of Rhythm is a duo comprised of tap-dancing classical virtuoso, Aaron Williams, and beatbox-juggling keynote speaker, Bronkar Lee. With drumming, tap dancing, rhythmic juggling, marimba, piano, saxophone, flute, and so much more, the show is sure to bring pure joy to every audience member.

Jazz at Lincoln Center presents Songs We Love

Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $37.50 to $50, VIP tickets available for $75 | Subscription Series

Under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar, Songs We Love is a journey through the first 50 years of jazz song. Three guest vocalists will join an all-star band made up of New York's rising stars to sing their way through four decades of music, beginning with the early blues and jazz of the 1920s and ending in the early 1950s.

Sheléa: Natural Woman: A Night of Soul

Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $35.50 to $45.50, VIP tickets available for $66 | Subscription Series

A powerhouse singer and protégé of Quincy Jones, Sheléa has brought her gorgeous vocal talent to working with Stevie Wonder, performing for the Obamas at the White House, and recording with Take 6 and Dave Koz. She'll perform timeless hits from pop-soul divas Aretha Franklin, Adele, Whitney Houston, and more.

Swing Out

Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $25 to $45 | Subscription Series and/or Dance Package

Created by African-American dancers and swing big bands in 1920's Harlem, the high-flying Lindy Hop's exuberant, free-wheeling spirit has made it an ever-evolving international phenomenon. Created by four young Lindy Hop stars, Swing Out captures this irresistible genre, with 12 superb global performers dancing to a swinging 10-piece Eyal Vilner Big Band. Finally, the audience is invited onstage to experience the joy of the Lindy Hop for themselves.

ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $37.50 to $45, VIP tickets available for $66 | Subscription Series

The closest you'll get to one of the most irresistible pop groups of all time, ABBA The Concert is the top tribute group for the timeless Swedish disco quartet who inspired the hit musical Mamma Mia. ABBA The Concert will sweep audiences away with performances of unforgettable hits like S.O.S, Waterloo, and Dancing Queen.

Adele Myers

Friday, April 8, 2022 through Sunday, April 10, 2022

Location TBD| Tickets prices TBD

Adele Myers is a Miami-based dance maker and Artistic Director of Adele Myers and Dancers (AMD), a national touring contemporary dance theater company made up of female athletes of the heart.

Postmodern Jukebox The Grand Reopening Tour

Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $32 to $57, VIP tickets available for $79 | Subscription Series

Postmodern Jukebox is here to provide the ideal soundtrack: jazzing up hits from the rock and pop era into swinging 1920s numbers. The performance reverberates with raw energy and features sultry, soaring vocals and deft, unadulterated musicianship. Band founder Scott Bradlee says, "Get ready for the most sensational '20s party this side of The Great Gatsby.

Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Generation Y

Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $40 to $55

Performer, producer, and educator, Ulysses Owens Jr. goes the limit in the jazz world and beyond, claiming seven successful albums of his own. Owens has been mentoring Julliard students for several years, and with Generation Y, he selects the best of the best, giving them a platform to shine. He drives these young musicians through collaboration on standards and originals in the hard-bop tradition.

Doug Varone and Dancers

Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $25 to $45 | Subscription Series and/or Dance Package

An extraordinary and much lauded artist whose talent encompasses concert dance, opera, musicals, and film, Doug Varone's dances combine emotional depth, thrilling physicality, and a movingly accessible humanity. His company performs the yearning Somewhere, danced to the gorgeous West Side Story score.

All Kids Included Festival

Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

All Venues | FREE

The annual All Kids Included Family Arts Festival is a wonderful day of activities and cultural experiences for children with and without disabilities, welcoming everyone to the enchanting, creative world of the arts.

The lineup of Indie Flicks will be announced soon. Indie Flicks present the best of independent film through thought-provoking stories and powerful documentaries.