SHAKESPEARE LIVES! Shakespeare Troupe Of South Florida To Offer Training In Classical Acting

The program is spearheaded by Shakespeare Troupe founder Peter Galman.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Shakespeare Lives!, an intensive 10-day workshop created by Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida, will offer students ages 13 – 22 the opportunity to study many facets of classical acting. Classes will take place at Sol Theatre in Boca Raton from July 24th through August 4th.  The program is spearheaded by Shakespeare Troupe founder Peter Galman.  
  

Professional actors will conduct master classes, teaching the principles of vocal projection, diction, text analysis, verse management, character portrayal, and self-staging techniques. The workshops – open to a maximum of 20 students – will culminate with a staged reading of scenes from Shakespeare showcasing the trainees' development as classical actors, and will be open to the public. Each student will take away a classic monologue to use in auditions.

Fellow Shakespeare Troupe teaching artists, who specialize in voice, movement, and music will join Galman in conducting the 5-hour sessions.  

“More workshops and classes are in the works for actors of all ages,” Galman says.  “And we are pleased to announce they will take place in our new home, Boca Raton's Sol Theatre.”

Tuition for the 10-day Shakespeare Lives! workshop is $250.  Students will be accepted through audition or a self-tape submission.  

For more information please contact Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida at 754-228-7228 / anon@shakestroupe.org or visit the company's website at Click Here.   Sol Theater is located at 3333 North Federal Highway, in Boca Raton (33431).  

Shakespeare Lives! is sponsored by the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.

Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida's mission is to build engagement and appreciation of the text of William Shakespeare through immersive and educational theatrical experiences.
Founded by Peter Galman in 2016 to commemorate the Bard's 400th birthday, the Troupe has participated in numerous events, including the weeklong intensive World of Shakespeare Program in March 2017 at the Cushman School in Miami. In 2018-2019 the Troupe toured dozens of schools, venues, and cultural centers, reaching 10,000 audience members, many of whom were new to the works of William Shakespeare.

Peter Galman was born in Chicago, trained under a scholarship at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and completed graduate studies under legendary teacher Stella Adler. After beginning his professional career with Joseph Papp's New York Shakespeare Festival, he appeared regularly as the troubled Tom Hughes on the daytime serial “As the World Turns” for five years while moonlighting on Broadway and off-Broadway in New York. After a hiatus from his art to raise a family on Long Island, he returned to his passion and joined the ensemble of the Actors Shakespeare Company of Jersey City, New Jersey, where he played many roles, including Prospero, Claudius, Lear, Bottom, and Shylock. It was there he developed his exploration of First Folio text and gained teaching and artist experience in the ASC school programs. His earliest Shakespeare roles were in the early summer seasons of the Colorado Shakespeare Festival, where he developed vocal projection skills and rapier and dagger stage fighting techniques.

