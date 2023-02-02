Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rupert Holmes' ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE & TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Comes to The Delray Beach Playhouse

Performances run February 15 â€“ 19.

Feb. 02, 2023 Â 

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg welcomes theatre goers into her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials in award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes' homage to the 'Notorious RGB'. All Things Equal - The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will run from February 15 - 19 at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

"In creating this play about her richly-lived life and hard-fought struggles, I came to ever more deeply marvel at [Ginsburg's] strength, tenacity, sly wit, and compassion," Holmes said recently. "Our play also reveals the love song that ran through her remarkable life and shares the music that was her giddy delight. All Things Equal offers each of us the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions: Ruth ... Justice ... and the American way."

Michelle Azar will portray Ginsburg as she reminisces about her life and her many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.

All Things Equal will run from February 15 - 19 at the Delray Beach Playhouse. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased online at delraybeachplayhouse.com/, or by phone at 561-272-1281.The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach (33444).




