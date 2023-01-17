Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SWEET CHARITY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Jan. 17, 2023  

From exhilarating choreography, broadway belts, hysterical physical comedy, vibrant costumes, radiant sets, ingenious videos, and lighting Sweet Charity proves Maltz Jupiter Theatre is a sweet opportunity for Broadway-bound productions.

Producing Artistic Director Andrew Kato's gift is choosing an engaging and diverse season.

The current production of Sweet Charity offers optimism in its' core message for patrons.

in Sweet Charity, Dance hall hostess Charity Hope Valentine has had a rough time when it comes to finding 'the one.' In spite of one misfortune after another, Charity is optimistic and still believes in true love. She isn't ready to give up on her dreams of settling down with the right guy in this high-energy, dance-filled, comedic musical sensation. A Tony Award-nominated muscial, Sweet Charity captures all the humor and heartbreak of life in the Big Apple.'

The star of this musical is Cy Coleman's music and Dorothy Fields' lyrics, with exhilarating production numbers and the engaging, yet quirky book by Neil Simon. But this musical must also have a shining star to engulf audiences with innocence and charm. Jennifer Sanchez (Charity) silky vocals and endearing vulnerable character choices make for a Sweet Charity that audiences adore. The scene where Charity is in the closet has terrific comedic moments. But, It's her final scenes where we all embrace her strength of self love that leaves audiences filled with hope and joy.

Charity's jaded dance hostesses colleagues clearly have a close bond, as portrayed through humor and song. Erin Kei (Nickie) and Ashley McManus (Helene) along with the girls turn out 'Big Spender' and 'There's Got to be Something Better Than This". Their voices are vibrant and blend flawlessly. Jesse Swimm (Oscar Lindquist) the neurotic accountant and love interest, has audiences rolling in the aisles during his acrobatic elevator ride. His duet with Charity "I'm the Bravest Individual" and solo 'Sweet Charity" are highlights of this masterful production, Directed and Choreographed by Marcos Santanna.

Standouts in this production also include Brett Sturgis (Daddy Brubeck) with his 'The Rhythm of Life" production number that electrifies the audience, with his vocals and dance moves. David Baida (Herman) as the club owner and "I Love to Cry at Weddings" captures our hearts. Sergi Robles (Vittorio) as the handsome star, makes for a perfect type casting. Emily Van Vliet Perea (Ursula) Vittirio's date gone wrong. This production of Sweet Charity is one of the highlights of our Florida productions.

The entire ensemble lights up the stage with Director/Choreographer Marcos Santanna's reimagined Fosse moves. The flashy, fun, sizzling choreography will get your hearts pumping and your hands clapping. The Ensemble includes Angie Colonna (Enseble/Nickie u/s), Arthur Joseph Cuadros (Ensemble/Herman u/s), Jonathan Duvelson (Ensemble, Daddy Brubeck u/s), Jonathan Eisele (Ensemble), Yolanda Gonzalez (Ensemble), Rebecca Kritzer (Associate Choreographer/Ensemble/Dance Captain/Ursula u/s), Cat Pagano (Ensemble), Eric Rivas (Ensemble/Vittorlo u/s), Jimena Flores Sanchez (Ensemble/Helene u/s),

We would be remiss not to wish congratulations to the entire production team. Jenn Caprio (Costume Designer) glamorous and radiant costumes shine bright. Adam Koch (Scenic Design) captures each location with perfection and even includes colorful sets that fly in, creating great visuals. With the help of Cory Pattak (Lighting Denser) the sets and choreography come to life, and are magnified with modernized kaleidoscope videos by Steven Royal (Video Designer). Royal's colorful videos and art capture the '60s vibe while putting a modern take that brings energy to the sets and entire production numbers. Scott Stauffer (Sound Designer) sound is perfection. Special thanks to Lee Sorko (Fight Director), Jennifer Burke (Dialect Coach), Suzanne Clement Jones (Production Stage Manger), Randall Swinton (Assistant Stage Manager), and Bob Cline Casting (Casting Director)


As the backbone of this fabulous production, we celebrate Maltz Jupiter Theatre's live orchestra. Andrew David Sotomayor (Music Director/Keyboard) hits perfect pitch with his glorious live orchestra. The Maltz Jupiter Theatre Orchestra includes Steve Sigmund (Trombone/Music Contractor), Ransom Miller (Trumpet), Rob Ercolano (Woodwinds), Ester Platt (Violin), Phill Fest (Guitar), Jeff Carswell (Bass), Loni White (Keyboards), and Roy Fantel (Drums).

'If My Friends Could See Me Now" you would run to the box office to secure your tickets. Visit www.JupiterTheatre.org. Sweet Charity offers heart and soul that brings hope and optimism, though exhilarating production numbers and fearless humanozed portrayals. we suggest filling up Sweet Charity's dance card by securing your tickets today.

