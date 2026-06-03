Rat Pack from Las Vegas to Perform at The Wick Theatre's 4th of July Celebration

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To honor the historic 250th Anniversary of the United States, The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton is pulling out all the stops for a star-spangled extravaganza. The festivities kick off with a classic, all-American picnic from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, followed by the main event: a swingin' journey to the Sands Hotel with the Rat Pack from Las Vegas at 2:00 PM. Whether you’re coming for the full patriotic experience ($170–$180) or joining specifically for the gourmet picnic or the show ($100 each), this is the definitive way to celebrate America’s milestone birthday.

Headlining the celebration is the extraordinary Gary Anthony, internationally recognized for his portrayal of Frank Sinatra. Anthony delivers a powerhouse performance that captures the essence of an era defined by elegance, humor, and legendary music. Joining Anthony are his outstanding partners who bring the rest of the iconic trio to life with startling accuracy. Andy DiMino offers a brilliantly conceived, uncanny total embodiment of Dean Martin, channeling the "King of Cool" from start to finish. Completing the triumvirate is Lambus Dean, a veteran of the international stage, who has specialized in capturing the vocal details and spirit of Sammy Davis Jr. since 2001. Together, these celebrated entertainers offer a journey through the Great American Songbook that continues to inspire and unite audiences across the nation.

The atmosphere at The Wick will be alive with patriotic décor, immersive projections, and live lobby entertainment featuring American classics and Broadway favorites. Guests can expect an afternoon filled with nostalgia, laughter, and pride, complete with special surprises celebrating America’s history and spirit. The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, FL.

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