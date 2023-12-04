Public Programming For GIMME SHELTER Opens At Historic Hampton House

Today the Historic Hampton House, the history and cultural art center animating Miami's legendary Green Book Hotel, announced free public programming throughout Miami Art Week surrounding its inaugural exhibition, Gimme Shelter.

Gimme Shelter features over 25 artists including Derrick Adams, Nick Cave, Charles Gaines, Howardena Pindell, Carrie Mae Weems, and more, and highlights the idea of shelter and safety as integral to cultural production and collective creation.

Co-curated by Beth Rudin DeWoody, Zoe Lukov, Maynard Monrow, and Laura Dvorkin, the exhibition has been drawn from Beth Rudin DeWoody's unparalleled collection and reflects on America's history and the importance of building and celebrating sites of refuge and renewal, and reflections for Black Americans, people of color, and migrants today.

The public programming was conceived by Folasade Ologundudu and features conversations with Beth Rudin DeWoody & Tiana Webb-Evans, Derrick Adams & Alvin Hall, and Larry Ossei Mensah, Marielle Plaisir, Everette Taylor, and Lise Ragbir and more. Please see below for a full schedule and details.

Salon Series

Free and open to the public, no RSVP required



Tuesday, December 5

1:00PM | Elevating Culture with Art, Food,& Fashion

Featuring Reyna Noriega, Miami-based artist, Felette Thompson, General Manager, Prada, and Jernard Wells, award-winning chef, moderated by Makisha Noël.

A conversation with industry leaders who work at the intersection of art and other creative industries. Discussing the importance of art, food, and fashion as cultural influences that drive change and shift narratives. How have collaborations with artists, designers, and chefs in recent years opened a dialogue for sharing resources, building knowledge, and growing communities through shared experiences, visions, and ideas? This conversation seeks to uncover how art converges with other industries.

2:00PM | A Conversation with Beth Rudin DeWoody

Featuring Beth Rudin DeWoody in conversation with Tiana Webb-Evans

World-renowned collector Beth DeWoody began collecting art as a teenager and has amassed over the past 50 years a collection of over 10,000 works of art. She opened the Bunker in West Palm Beach in 2017, to showcase her collection in curated exhibitions. This discussion will uncover De Woody's commitment to stewarding and supporting artists at various stages of their careers. The reverberations of her collection can be felt throughout the art world as a pillar in supporting the art ecosystem.

5:00PM | Artists at Work

Featuring George Clinton in conversation with Milo Matthieu



Known as the ‘Godfather of Funk' George Clinton has left an indelible mark on music and pop culture. As the mastermind of Parliament and Funkadelic his contributions to popular music have inspired generations of artists and musicians. Milo Matthieu is a Brooklyn-based artist who works primarily in mixed media and is known for his textured collages, set on wood panels. This intergenerational conversation between George and Milo seeks to uncover the ways in which both artists approach their practice, reflect on their lived experiences, and offer opportunities to think of art and creativity in more expansive ways.

Thursday, December 7

1:00PM | The Art of Collecting…What's Next?

Featuring Larry Ossei-Mensah, independent curator and co-founder of ARTNOIR, Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter, and Marielle Plaisir, Miami-based artist, moderated by Lise Ragbir, independent writer and co-founder of VERGE

Significant shifts are reverberating across the art world as the market continues to respond to the rise of mega-galleries and a new generation collector class broadening commercial art appeal within popular culture. In response, some individuals are forming sustainable ecosystems with other artists and galleries that promote equity for a new class of collectors. This discussion seeks to uncover how artists and individuals work together to build equity in the art market.

2:00PM | The History and Legacy of the Greenbook

Featuring Alvin Hall & Derrick Adams in conversation with Folasade Ologundudu

Author and award-winning broadcaster, Alvin Hall, will take audiences through America's racial past, with the legendary Green Book. Published from 1936 to 1966, the Green Book was initially a travel guide for Black visitors to New York City, informing them where they could safely eat and sleep without fear or racial harassment. The book grew to list Black-friendly businesses in every state. In 2019, Hall and social activist and friend, Janée Woods, drove from Detroit to New Orleans, meeting people while reenacting a journey many Black Americans took during the Jim Crow era.