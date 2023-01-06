Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents PANDEMIC: THE UNMASKING OF AMERICA

Pompano Beach Cultural Center presents a solo exhibition entitled Pandemic: The Unmasking of America by Craig Gordon.

This exhibition is a photo-documentary featuring images with narratives that bears witness to the coronavirus pandemic as it blanketed New York during the spring of 2020. The opening reception takes place on January 13, 2023, at 6 pm and the exhibition runs through April 6, 2023. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"This exhibition of photography and written word invites us into one man's experiences during a time when the world slowed down, almost to a complete stop," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. "Gordon's words and pictures of the dystopian rural, upstate New York, deserted Manhattan, and racial justice protests are chilling, revealing and a powerful reflection on the pandemic."

Gordon spent the initial lockdown period of spring 2020 between rural, upstate New York, and New York City, capturing the images that spoke to the inequities and injustices unmasked by the Covid pandemic. He believes the photographer's primary job is to act as witness.

"Being a photographer is to communicate witnessed experience that sparks curiosity for the viewer's inspiration," said Gordon. "If a picture truly says 'a thousand words,' the photographer has a wide palette from which to communicate beyond language."

Gordon's primary areas of focus are conceptual (series of photographs based on a connecting thought), documentary (including photojournalism and everyday street life), and portrait photography (creative exploration and appreciation of the human face). He trained in commercial photography at the Germain School of Photography, NYC, 1979-1981.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach.

The Gallery Hours are Monday through Friday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm | Saturday & Sundays: CLOSED | Open during performance. The exhibitions are free and open to the public.