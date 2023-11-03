Pompano Beach Arts to Present TIMELESS TIDINGS: A HOLIDAY CONCERT Featuring Ebony Carlson

Pompano Beach Arts will present Timeless Tidings: A Holiday Concert. This seasonal showcase at Pompano Beach Cultural Center will feature award-winning artists celebrating decades of festive music, with a modern twist. Experience the magic of the season as featured vocalist Ebony Carlson and friends take the stage to perform a sparkling selection of holiday songs. Carlson, who has headlined the BB King All Star Band, brings her soulful, jazzy interpretations to this night of nostalgic memories at 7 pm on December 14, 2023. Tickets are $35-45, available at Click Here.

“We are so excited to have Florida's must-hear artist Ebony Carlson grace our stage!” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “She moves fluidly through jazz, soul, and Broadway genres, and will be performing with an uber-talented group of professional musicians who have come together during the holiday season to play all your favorite songs from the golden age to the present.”

Performing since her childhood, Ebony Carlson most notably has headlined as the leading female vocalist for the BB King's Allstar band. Ebony recently performed as a guest vocalist with Michael Andrews and Swingerhead at Orlando Shakes Theatre where she received standing ovations for three different shows with packed houses. She is best described as a mesmerizing mixture of Broadway and soul that crosses over to all audiences.

Music director, producer, and drummer Colin Robinson has arranged and designed this musical journey sprinkled with musical nostalgia spanning the decades. The concert will take you back to hear your childhood favorites and then spring forward to party with present-day pop hits. When Colin is not performing onstage, he's producing music, and is also an acting music director for multiple national acts. Colin has been playing since he was 14 years old, and professionally since he was 18. His first instrument was guitar, and he later studied piano, but drumming is where Colin truly came into his own, landing him an 18-year gig with the iconic Blue Man Group.

Shannon Robinson is a performer, vocalist, and co-producer for Timeless Tidings. Shannon has been managing, creating, and producing in the music industry for 25 years. She wrote, recorded and self-published her first original work as a young woman. She sang and performed for Classic Albums Live for 18 years and now sings for Floyd Nation. In between tours she continues to be a ghostwriter for many aspiring young artists.

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.