Photos: First Look at Pigs Do Fly Productions' MORNING AFTER GRACE At Empire Stage

The production will run from October 27th through November 19th.  

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Pigs Do Fly Productions is presenting Carey Crim's delightful comedy, Morning After Grace.  The show will open on October 27th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale, and run through November 19th.  

Get a first look at photos below!

The company, whose mission is 'to produce plays that highlight actors and characters over the age of 50 as viable, fully involved people', is entering its eighth season.

Angus, Abigail, and Ollie, all residents of a Florida retirement community, gather together for the first time in Angus' apartment the day after a funeral.   During the course of the play each one of them discovers something about themselves - and the others - and that no matter what might occur, there is always a morning after. 

Tickets for Morning After Grace are $45 and are available online at pigsdoflyproductions.com  or by calling 954-678-1496.  Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and on Sundays at 5 pm. 

Photo credit: Carol Kassie

Photos: First Look at Pigs Do Fly Productions' MORNING AFTER GRACE At Empire Stage
Janice Hamilton

Photos: First Look at Pigs Do Fly Productions' MORNING AFTER GRACE At Empire Stage
Peter W. Galman and André L. Gainey

Photos: First Look at Pigs Do Fly Productions' MORNING AFTER GRACE At Empire Stage
Peter W. Galman, Janice Hamilton, and André L. Gainey




