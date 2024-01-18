Photos: Boca Stage's BOEING BOEING Opens Tonight At The Delray Beach Playouse



Directed by Boca Stage's own Keith Garsson, Boeing Boeing stars Noah Levine as Bernard, Angie Radosh as Berthe, Kevin Cruz as Robert, along with Sandi Stock, Zoe Darragh Garnet, and JB Wing.

This 1960s French farce features a self-styled Parisian lothario, Bernard, who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent ‘layovers’. He keeps “one up, one down, and one pending” until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and to Bernard’s apartment, at the same time.