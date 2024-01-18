Photos: Boca Stage's BOEING BOEING Opens Tonight At The Delray Beach Playouse

Boca Stage's production of Boeing Boeing, opens tonight, January 18th, and run through January 27th at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

See photos from Boca Stage's production of Boeing Boeing, which will open tonight, January 18th, and run through January 27th at the Delray Beach Playhouse.  

 
This 1960s French farce features a self-styled Parisian lothario, Bernard, who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent ‘layovers’.  He keeps “one up, one down, and one pending” until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and to Bernard’s apartment, at the same time.

Directed by Boca Stage's own Keith Garsson, Boeing Boeing stars Noah Levine as Bernard, Angie Radosh as Berthe, Kevin Cruz as Robert, along with Sandi Stock, Zoe Darragh Garnet, and JB Wing.
Photo Credit: Amy Pasquantonio
 

JB Wing, Angie Radosh

JB Wing, Sandi Stock, Zoe Darragh Garnet

Noah Levine, Kevin Cruz, Zoe Darragh Garnet




