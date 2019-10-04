Photo Flash: Young Talent Big Dreams All Stars Visit Miami Cancer Institute To Perform Special Showcase

On Saturday, September 28, the Young Talent Big Dreams (YTBD) All Stars visited Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, to perform a special showcase of music, dance, voice, original composition and spoken word for pediatric patients and their families.

The showcase featured performances by 2019 Young Talent Big Dreams Individual Musical Instrument and Overall Grand Prize Winner Samuel Cruz, 13, Coral Reef Senior High School; Individual Dance Winner Zachary Roy, 10, Sunset Elementary School; Individual Original Composition Winner Lisa Finck, 17, Coral Reef Senior High School; Individual Original Spoken Word Winner Jasmine Liz Martinez, 13, Hialeah Middle School; Individual Dance Finalist Mia Iglesias, 11, Miami Arts Studio; Individual Vocal - Pop/Rock/Rap Finalist Katerina Morin, 11, Palmer Trinity School; Individual Original Composition FinalistPenelope Robin, 12, homeschooled; and Vocal Groups Finalist the B Sisters: Godley Boucicaut, 17, and Beverly Boucicaut, 15, of Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School, and Chelsea and Julia Boucicaut, 11, of St. James Catholic School.

Following their performances at Miami Cancer Institute, the YTBD All Stars visited with pediatric patients during a post-show reception where they posed for pictures, shared artistic inspiration and even provided some impromptu musical lessons.

"Actors' Playhouse is so proud to have our YTBD All Stars share the healing power of performance with young patients, families and staff at Miami Cancer Institute," says Barbara S. Stein, executive producing director of Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. "Baptist Health South Florida has supported our Young Talent Big Dreams competition since day one by providing volunteers who have helped facilitate each and every audition over the past ten seasons, and it is our honor to give back."

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor The Children's Trust, will embark on the tenth annual Young Talent Big Dreams -the most widespread, local FREE youth talent competition in Miami-Dade County - in January 2020. Kids between the ages of 8-17 are invited to showcase their talents and compete for prizes ranging from performing arts scholarships, cash awards and performance opportunities, plus tickets to local cultural attractions and theatres. For the fifth consecutive year, the grand prize winner will receive a free trip - airfare, hotel and passes for two - to attend the live Teen Choice Awards, courtesy of WSVN 7News, along with $500 in cash.

The talent competition will feature a total of six individual categories including pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theatre/jazz standards/classical vocals, dance, musical instrument, original spoken word and original vocal and/or instrumental composition. Categories for groups of six or fewer members include dance, musical instrument/bands and vocal groups. Participation in the competition is free of charge and limited to residents of Miami-Dade County.

The countywide competition will begin on January 26, with preliminary auditions taking place through April 18 at four local theatres.

Registration for the competition will open on November 1, 2019. For detailed information including audition schedule, competition rules and registration forms, please visit www.actorsplayhouse.org. To learn more about The Children's Trust, visit www.thechildrenstrust.org.

Photo Credit: Yender Hernandez, Gort Productions.

Lisa Finck

Zachary Roy

Samuel Cruz

The B Sisters - Godley, Beverly, Chelsea and Julia Boucicaut

Mia Iglesias

Katerina Morin

Jasmine Liz Martinez

Penelope Robin





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You